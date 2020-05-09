Darts at home

Kyle Anderson is part of Saturday's PDC Home Tour action - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app Kyle Anderson is part of Saturday's PDC Home Tour action - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app

Kyle Anderson headlines Saturday night's PDC Home Tour action following his battle with coronavirus.

The Australian will dial in at 5am local time as he competes for Group 23 honours on the back of four weeks in self-isolation in light of testing positive for COVID-19.

"It's only been the last two or three days I've started throwing again," Anderson told Sky Sports. "For five weeks, I couldn't throw a dart. I came back and the first day I was like 'who are you?' because it didn't even work. It was like I hadn't thrown for three or four months."

Saturday marks the 23rd of 32 consecutive nights of live darts, following on from night 22 on which Spaniard Jesus Noguera beat world No 10 Ian White to top spot.

Anderson will be joined by German World Cup star Martin Schindler, Sweden's Daniel Larsson and Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode.

PDC Home Tour - Saturday's fixtures (Group 23) Kyle Anderson v Daniel Larsson Martin Schindler v Dirk van Duijvenbode Daniel Larsson v Dirk van Duijvenbode Kyle Anderson v Martin Schindler Martin Schindler v Daniel Larsson Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kyle Anderson

Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross have been joined by Dave Chisnall, Glen Durrant and Jonny Clayton as big names to have come through, while Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright has been the headline name to fall, joined by Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and James Wade from the world's top 10 in falling at the opening group stage.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Friday Saturday Sunday Ian White Kyle Anderson Krzysztof Ratajski Jesus Noguera Daniel Larsson Toni Alcinas Danny Noppert Martin Schindler Jamie Hughes James Wilson Dirk van Duijvenbode Darius Labanauskas

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

