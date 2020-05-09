PDC Home Tour: NHS worker Keegan Brown to star in Group 25 after WiFi issues on Night 12

Keegan Brown combines his love of darts with work as a blood-science lab assistant for the NHS

Keegan Brown will make his second PDC Home Tour bow in Group 25 on Monday night having seen his involvement on Night 12 cut short due to a poor WiFi connection.

The former World Youth Champion has been part of the NHS workforce leading the nation's fight against COVID-19 and had started in Group 12 before being forced to pull out.

He has since upgraded his connection and will now star in Monday's group alongside former UK Open and World Grand Prix champion Robert Thornton.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Saturday Sunday Monday Kyle Anderson Krzysztof Ratajski Keegan Brown Daniel Larsson Toni Alcinas Reece Robinson Martin Schindler Jamie Hughes Jose De Sousa Dirk van Duijvenbode Darius Labanauskas Robert Thornton

The pair will be accompanied by Jose De Sousa, Portugal's first PDC ranking event winner, and two-time Development Tour event winner Reece Robinson.

World Matchplay champion Rob Cross and Premier League leader Glen Durrant are among the recent group winners, while World Championship winner Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and James Wade have all been eliminated.

The next phase of the competition is still to be explained as the PDC continues to monitor when regulation darts will be able to return safely.

Sunday will see West Ham's Declan Rice, Leicester City's James Maddison, West Brom's Charlie Austin and Preston North End's Paul Gallagher take part in a footballers edition of the Home Tour in aid of the NHS.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

The nightly league format will see all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs (first to five legs), with a winner crowned each night and progressing to the last 32.

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.