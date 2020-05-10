Darts at home

Krzysztof Ratajski is part of Sunday's PDC Home Tour action - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app Krzysztof Ratajski is part of Sunday's PDC Home Tour action - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app

Former World Masters champion Krzysztof Ratajski headlines a very international Group 24 of the PDC Home Tour on Sunday evening.

The Pole, a 2019 World Series quarter-finalist, will come up against 2020 UK Open quarter-finalist Jamie Hughes, Lithuania's 2020 World Championship quarter-finalist Darius Labanauskas and Spaniard Toni Alcinas.

Sunday marks the 24th of 32 consecutive nights of live darts, following on from night 23 on which Swede Daniel Larsson won all three of his matches to top the group ahead of Dirk van Duijvenbode.

PDC Home Tour - Sunday's fixtures (Group 24) Krzysztof Ratajski v Toni Alcinas Jamie Hughes v Darius Labanauskas Toni Alcinas v Darius Labanauskas Krzysztof Ratajski v Jamie Hughes Jamie Hughes v Toni Alcinas Darius Labanauskas v Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross have been joined by Dave Chisnall, Glen Durrant and Jonny Clayton as big names to have come through, while Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright has been the headline name to fall, joined by Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and James Wade from the world's top 10 in falling at the opening group stage.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Sunday Monday Krzysztof Ratajski Keegan Brown Toni Alcinas Reece Robinson Jamie Hughes Jose De Sousa Darius Labanauskas Robert Thornton

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

