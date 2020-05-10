Darts News

News

Darts at home

Follow the action on the Sky Sports app from 7.30pm with all six games from Group 24 streamed live

Last Updated: 10/05/20 7:23pm
Krzysztof Ratajski is part of Sunday's PDC Home Tour action - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app
Krzysztof Ratajski is part of Sunday's PDC Home Tour action - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app

Former World Masters champion Krzysztof Ratajski headlines a very international Group 24 of the PDC Home Tour on Sunday evening.

The Pole, a 2019 World Series quarter-finalist, will come up against 2020 UK Open quarter-finalist Jamie Hughes, Lithuania's 2020 World Championship quarter-finalist Darius Labanauskas and Spaniard Toni Alcinas.

Sunday marks the 24th of 32 consecutive nights of live darts, following on from night 23 on which Swede Daniel Larsson won all three of his matches to top the group ahead of Dirk van Duijvenbode.

PDC Home Tour - Sunday's fixtures (Group 24)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Toni Alcinas
Jamie Hughes v Darius Labanauskas
Toni Alcinas v Darius Labanauskas
Krzysztof Ratajski v Jamie Hughes
Jamie Hughes v Toni Alcinas
Darius Labanauskas v Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross have been joined by Dave Chisnall, Glen Durrant and Jonny Clayton as big names to have come through, while Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright has been the headline name to fall, joined by Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and James Wade from the world's top 10 in falling at the opening group stage.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

Also See:

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups

Sunday Monday
Krzysztof Ratajski Keegan Brown
Toni Alcinas Reece Robinson
Jamie Hughes Jose De Sousa
Darius Labanauskas Robert Thornton

PDC Home Tour - The Winners

Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta
Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting
Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant
Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray
Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross
Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera
Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson
Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android

Trending

©2020 Sky UK