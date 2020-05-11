Darts at home

Keegan Brown is part of Monday's PDC Home Tour action - watch live here. Keegan Brown is part of Monday's PDC Home Tour action - watch live here.

Keegan Brown will hope to have overcome his internet connectivity issues when he returns to the PDC Home Tour alongside two-time major champion Robert Thornton.

On the same day the PDC announced that those finishing second in their group would return for the final week of nightly action, Brown is the first to get a second bite of the cherry.

PDC Home Tour - Monday's fixtures (Group 24) Keegan Brown v Reece Robinson Jose De Sousa v Robert Thornton Reece Robinson v Robert Thornton Keegan Brown v Jose De Sousa Jose De Sousa v Reece Robinson Robert Thornton v Keegan Brown

The former world youth champion, who has been part of the NHS workforce throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, was originally part of Group 12 but technical issues scuppered him just minutes into the evening's action.

Taking a break from his work in an NHS laboratory on the Isle of Wight, he will be first up against Reece Robinson before Thornton joins the action against Portugal's first PDC ranking event winner Jose De Sousa

Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross have been joined by Dave Chisnall, Glen Durrant and Jonny Clayton as big names to have come through, while Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright has been the headline name to fall, joined by Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and James Wade from the world's top 10 in falling at the opening group stage.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Conan Whitehead Steve Beaton Michael Smith Steve Brown Scott Waites Mike van Duivenbode Mike De Dekker Ross Smith Luke Humphries Martin Atkins Ron Meulenkamp Andy Boulton

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

