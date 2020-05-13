The Darts Show podcast: Wayne Mardle, Rod Studd and Stuart Pyke on life as a commentator

How is life for a commentator in lockdown?

Wayne Mardle, Rod Studd and Stuart Pyke have been a key part of the Sky darts commentary booth and have shared the mic with plenty of household names, including John Gwynne, Dave Lanning and Sid Waddell.

With the mics temporarily put down, we took the opportunity to grill the trio on their inspirations and memorable moments, and what transpired was a hilarious stroll down memory lane, which also includes a quickfire round of commentators Teammates - here's what to expect.

It doesn't always go to plan - Mardle and Studd recall a particularly memorable moment at the Grand Slam when James Hubbard was the unlikely star of the show.

The legendary Waddell - Sid Waddell is responsible for many of darts', even sport's, most famous lines, and, unsurprisingly, there is no shortage of stories on the great man - including's Studd's memorable media room encounter.

Teammates - The messiest? The best tea maker? The best media room? It's all there as the trio come clean on antics during week-long tournaments - including Pykey's game of hide Studd's shoe.

Coverage of the PDC's Home Tour continue on the Sky Sports app throughout the week, for the last week of the first round. Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android