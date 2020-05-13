Darts at home

Steve Beaton takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on Sky Sports app Steve Beaton takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live on Sky Sports app

It is last-chance saloon for a number of players as the PDC Home Tour enters its final week of action.

On Monday, the PDC announced that with all Tour Card holders given a chance to play, the final groups will be filled by those in second spot, and Wednesday sees Steve Beaton, Scott Waites, Ross Smith and Ron Meulenkamp in action.

Michael Smith and Beaton are the headline attraction as places in Groups 26-32 for previous group runners-up are being allocated based on PDC Order of Merit position, with higher-placed players being given the first option to compete for a second time.

PDC Home Tour - Wednesday's fixtures (Group 27) Steve Beaton vs Scott Waites Ross Smith vs Ron Meulenkamp Scott Waites vs Ron Meulenkamp Steve Beaton vs Ross Smith Ross Smith vs Scott Waites Ron Meulenkamp vs Steve Beaton

Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross have been joined by Dave Chisnall, Glen Durrant and Jonny Clayton as big names to have come through, while Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright has been the headline name to fall, joined by Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and James Wade from the world's top 10 in exiting at the opening group stage.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group 25 - Jose De Sousa Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group 26 - Mike De Decker Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

