Darts at home

Michael Smith takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live here from 7.30pm Michael Smith takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live here from 7.30pm

It is last-chance saloon for a number of players as the PDC Home Tour enters its final week of action.

On Monday, the PDC announced that with all Tour Card holders given a chance to play, the final groups will be filled by those in second spot, and Thursday sees Michael Smith, Luke Humphries, Mike van Duivenbode and Andy Boulton in action.

PDC Home Tour - Thursday's fixtures (Group 28) Michael Smith vs Mike van Duivenbode Luke Humphries vs Andy Boulton Mike van Duivenbode vs Andy Boulton Michael Smith vs Luke Humphries Luke Humphries vs Mike van Duivenbode Andy Boulton vs Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross have been joined by Dave Chisnall, Glen Durrant and Jonny Clayton as big names to have come through along with Scott Waites on Wednesday night, while Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright has been the headline name to fall, joined by Gerwyn Price and James Wade from the world's top 10 in exiting at the opening group stage.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Michael Smith Danny Noppert Gary Anderson Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Mike van Duivenbode Ryan Meikle Dirk van Duijvenbode Bradley Brooks Adam Hunt Luke Humphries John Henderson Dimitri Van den Bergh Joe Cullen Krzysztof Ratajski Andy Boulton Cristo Reyes Kim Huybrechts Keegan Brown Justin Pipe

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group 25 - Jose De Sousa Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group 26 - Mike De Decker Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group 27 - Scott Waites Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group 28 - ? Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android