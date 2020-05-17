Darts at home

Gerwyn Price takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live here from 7.30pm Gerwyn Price takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live here from 7.30pm

It's the penultimate night of first phase action on the PDC Home Tour, and Gerwyn Price is back for a second crack at winning through to the second round.

The back-to-back Grand Slam of Darts champion and world no 3 was beaten all the way back on Night Two of the PDC's 32-night extravaganza - when Luke Woodhouse fired in a nine-darter against the Iceman on his way to winning the group.

Joining Price with a second bite of the cherry are Joe Cullen and Bradley Brooks, while world no 30 Keegan Brown is back for a third time after technical issues scuppered his first showing, and then a peerless Jose De Sousa forced him to settle for second.

PDC Home Tour - Sunday's fixtures (Group 31) Gerwyn Price v Bradley Brooks Joe Cullen v Keegan Brown Bradley Brooks v Keegan Brown Gerwyn Price v Joe Cullen Joe Cullen v Bradley Brooks Keegan Brown v Gerwyn Price

It is last-chance saloon for the players after the PDC announced that with all Tour Card holders given a chance to play, the final groups are being filled by those who previously finished second.

Gary Anderson made his debut on Saturday and claimed top spot in routine fashion while Mike De Dekker, Luke Humphries, Scott Waites and Cristo Reyes have all benefited from their second chance.

Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross have been joined by Dave Chisnall, Glen Durrant and Jonny Clayton as big names to have come through, while Carl Wilkinson, Alan Tabern, Jamie Lewis and Nick Kenny are among the surprise winners.

World champion Peter Wright beaten on the opening night, will headline Monday's final night of the opening stage.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase which will get underway on Tuesday May 26.

There will be eight groups in the last 32 and each of the group winners to determine the line-up for the last eight. From there, the top two players from two four-player groups will progress to the Championship Group on Friday, June 5.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Sunday Monday Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Bradley Brooks Adam Hunt Joe Cullen Krzysztof Ratajski Keegan Brown Justin Pipe

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group 25 - Jose De Sousa Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group 26 - Mike De Decker Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group 27 - Scott Waites Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group 28 - Luke Humphries Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group 29 - Cristo Reyes Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group 30 - Gary Anderson Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

