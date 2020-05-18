Darts at home

Peter Wright takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live here from 7.30pm Peter Wright takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live here from 7.30pm

It's the final night of first-phase action on the PDC Home Tour, and having kicked it all off, world champion Peter Wright is back to headline Monday's group.

Snakebite was surprisingly pipped by Jamie Lewis on the opening night of action, more than a month ago on April 17.

However, following the PDC's decision that with all Tour Card holders given a chance to play, the final groups are being filled by those who previously finished second, so Wright is back for a second bite of the cherry.

Joining Wright in a tough looking Group 32 are Adam Hunt, Justin Pipe and Krzysztof Ratajski as all will look to join Joe Cullen, Luke Humphries, Scott Waites and Mike De Dekker in winning through at the second time of asking.

Monday's fixtures (Group 32) Peter Wright v Adam Hunt Krzysztof Ratajski v Justin Pipe Adam Hunt v Justin Pipe Peter Wright v Krzysztof Ratajski Krzysztof Ratajski v Adam Hunt Justin Pipe v Peter Wright

Gary Anderson made his debut on Saturday and claimed top spot in routine fashion to join Nathan Aspinall, Glen Durrant and Rob Cross as the leading names from the top of the rankings but Gerwyn Price missed out again on Sunday night.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase which will get underway on Tuesday, May 26.

There will be eight groups in the last 32 and each of the group winners to determine the line-up for the last eight. From there, the top two players from two four-player groups will progress to the Championship Group on Friday, June 5.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group 25 - Jose De Sousa Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group 26 - Mike De Decker Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group 27 - Scott Waites Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group 28 - Luke Humphries Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group 29 - Cristo Reyes Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group 30 - Gary Anderson Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group 31 - Joe Cullen Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

