The Darts Show: Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor join this week's show

Michael van Gerwen is among the guests for a darts special on Sky Sports News on Wednesday

Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor join this week's Darts Show on Sky Sports News, while there is an update from the PDC chief executive Matt Porter.

Rod Studd and Wayne Mardle will lead the way with a host of guests joining them through an hour of news, views and interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Peter Wright, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Laura Turner are among the names scheduled to join the line-up but they don't come much bigger than the world No 1.

As well as lockdown MVG has had the birth of his second child to keep him occupied over the past few months, we will hear from the Dutchman on returning to action and how different fatherhood is with two children.

Van Gerwen has not played in the PDC's Home Tour which has been an entertaining watch, as sheds, kitchens and living rooms have become the main stage for some of the world's top players to go head to head.

Next Tuesday the second phase will get underway as 11 consecutive nights of action will crown a champion but everyone is keen to know when darts will take its next step.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter will also be among the guests as he discusses an increasingly busy looking second half of the season, when it may be possible to play in front of crowds and managing an unknown situation.

Turner is with us for the latest on the progress of the women's game, which has been put on hold, like all sport, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Lisa Ashton, Fallon Sherrock and Mikuru Suzuki continue to make headlines and we will discuss what's next.

We'll check in with Sky Sports Darts presenter Dave Clark and also get the lowdown from the 16-time world champion Phil Taylor, who has been sharpening his arrows in lockdown.

And finally they'll be the latest from darts housemates, Belgium's Dimitri Van den Bergh was unable get home, so we check in with the Dreammaker and his host - the world champion Peter Wright.

Catch The Darts Show on Sky Sports News from 2pm on Wednesday