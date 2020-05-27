Darts at home

Darts News

Glen Durrant takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour
Glen Durrant takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour

Premier League leader Glen Durrant will hope to become the second player to reach the semi-final phase of the PDC Home Tour when he headlines Thursday's action.

As some sports look towards a hopeful return in the coming weeks, darts from home continues to thrive and the second stage of the competition got under way on Tuesday with world champion Peter Wright knocked out.

Jelle Klaasen toppled Snakbite and Duzza will look to join him in Semi-Final Group One on night two of the Play-offs when he takes on Belgium's Mike De Dekker, a fellow BDO world champion in Stephen Bunting and St Helen's veteran Alan Tabern.

PDC Home Tour - Wednesday's fixtures (Group Two)

Stephen Bunting v Mike De Decker
Glen Durrant v Alan Tabern
Mike De Decker v Alan Tabern
Stephen Bunting v Glen Durrant
Glen Durrant v Mike De Decker
Alan Tabern v Stephen Bunting

The 32 players have been seeded in order of their PDC Order of Merit ranking for the last 32, and placed into groups based on the regular PDC seeding pattern.

The players who win groups one-four will proceed to play in semi-final one on Wednesday, June 3, with the winners from groups five-eight moving through to semi-final two on Thursday, June 4.

The top two players from each of the semi-final groups will then move through to compete in the championship group on Friday, June 5.

All games from the last 32 onwards are the best of 11 legs, with each group being a round-robin format.

PDC Home Tour - latest groups

Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
Stephen Bunting Gary Anderson Dave Chisnall Rob Cross Joe Cullen
Glen Durrant Luke Humphries Darren Webster Ryan Searle Chris Dobey
Alan Tabern Jamie Lewis Geert Nentjes Luke Woodhouse Jeff Smith
Mike De Decker Nick Kenny Damon Heta Daniel Larsson Martijn Kleermaker

