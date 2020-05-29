Darts at home

Dave Chisnall takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm Dave Chisnall takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm

Dave Chisnall takes on Darren Webster, Geert Nentjes and Damon Heta for a place in the PDC Home Tour semi-finals.

St Helens' Chizzy will be favourite to progress through to the next phase of the tournament despite facing stiff opposition in Demolition Man, Webster, 21-year-old Dutchman Nentjes and Australian thrower Heta.

World Champion Peter Wright was toppled by Jelle Klassen on Tuesday while Mike De Decker overcame Stephen Bunting and Glen Durrant on Wednesday and Gary Anderson produced his top form in a thoroughly-impressive showing to top Group Three on Thursday.

PDC Home Tour - Friday's fixtures (Group Four) Dave Chisnall vs Damon Heta Darren Webster vs Geert Nentjes Damon Heta vs Geert Nentjes Dave Chisnall vs Darren Webster Darren Webster vs Damon Heta Geert Nentjes vs Dave Chisnall

The 32 players have been seeded in order of their PDC Order of Merit ranking for the last 32, and placed into groups based on the regular PDC seeding pattern.

The players who win groups one to four will proceed to play in semi-final one on Wednesday, June 3, with the winners from groups five to eight moving through to semi-final two on Thursday, June 4.

The top two players from each of the semi-final groups will then move through to compete in the championship group on Friday, June 5.

All games from the last 32 onwards are the best of 11 legs, with each group being a round-robin format.

PDC Home Tour - latest groups Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Dave Chisnall Rob Cross Joe Cullen Nathan Aspinall Jonny Clayton Darren Webster Ryan Searle Chris Dobey Jamie Hughes Max Hopp Geert Nentjes Luke Woodhouse Jeff Smith Jose De Sousa Carl Wilkinson Damon Heta Daniel Larsson Martijn Kleermaker Jesús Noguera Scott Waites

