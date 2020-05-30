Darts at home

Rob Cross takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm Rob Cross takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm

Rob Cross takes on Ryan Searle, Luke Woodhouse and Daniel Larsson for a place in the PDC Home Tour semi-finals.

Reigning World Matchplay champion Cross is favourite to progress, but knows he won't have it all his own way. Woodhouse was one of the stories of the first round, hitting a perfect nine-dart leg en route to his shock win over Gerwyn Price.

Searle is another who impressed in his first outing, averaging 100.23 across his three group games.

World champion Peter Wright was toppled by Jelle Klassen on Tuesday while Mike De Decker overcame Stephen Bunting and Glen Durrant on Wednesday and Gary Anderson produced his top form in a thoroughly-impressive showing to top Group Three on Thursday. Meanwhile, Dave Chisnall left it late but eventually scraped through on Friday night.

PDC Home Tour - Saturday's fixtures (Group Five) Rob Cross vs Daniel Larsson Ryan Searle vs Luke Woodhouse Daniel Larsson vs Luke Woodhouse Rob Cross vs Ryan Searle Ryan Searle vs Daniel Larsson Luke Woodhouse vs Rob Cross

The 32 players have been seeded in order of their PDC Order of Merit ranking for the last 32, and placed into groups based on the regular PDC seeding pattern.

The players who win groups one to four will proceed to play in semi-final one on Wednesday, June 3, with the winners from groups five to eight moving through to semi-final two on Thursday, June 4.

The top two players from each of the semi-final groups will then move through to compete in the championship group on Friday, June 5.

All games from the last 32 onwards are the best of 11 legs, with each group being a round-robin format.

PDC Home Tour - latest groups Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Rob Cross Joe Cullen Nathan Aspinall Jonny Clayton Ryan Searle Chris Dobey Jamie Hughes Max Hopp Luke Woodhouse Jeff Smith Jose De Sousa Carl Wilkinson Daniel Larsson Martijn Kleermaker Jesús Noguera Scott Waites

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android