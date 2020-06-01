Darts at home

Nathan Aspinall takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm Nathan Aspinall takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm

Nathan Aspinall is the headline attraction in Group Seven of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs with a semi-final place up for grabs.

The Asp will be the favourite and is one of the highest-ranked players left in the competition, but Jose De Sousa looks a more than dangerous threat.

The Portuguese thrower dropped just a single leg in his first phase success and he will be joined by Spain's Jesus Noguera and Wolverhampton's Jamie Hughes in looking to deny Aspinall a place in Thursday's semi-final.

PDC Home Tour - Monday's fixtures (Group Seven) Nathan Aspinall v Jesús Noguera Jamie Hughes v Jose De Sousa Jesús Noguera v Jose De Sousa Nathan Aspinall v Jamie Hughes Jamie Hughes v Jesús Noguera Jose De Sousa v Nathan Aspinall

Monday night's winner will join Rob Cross and Joe Cullen in the second semi-final group after the paired recorded 100 per cent records over the last two nights of action.

Semi-Final Group One will be headlined by Gary Anderson and Dave Chisnall, while Mike De Decker and Jelle Klaasen will join them in the chase for the two places in Friday's Championship Group.

The 32-player second phase is reaching its conclusion with just two groups remaining before the semi-finals.

Players have been seeded in order of their PDC Order of Merit ranking for the last 32, and placed into groups based on the regular PDC seeding pattern. The players who win groups one to four will proceed to play in semi-final one on Wednesday with the winners from groups five to eight moving through to semi-final two on Thursday.

The top two players from each of the semi-final groups will then move through to compete in the Championship Group on Friday.

All games from the last 32 onwards are the best of 11 legs, with each group being a round-robin format.

PDC Home Tour - Remaining Play-Offs groups Tuesday Jonny Clayton Max Hopp Carl Wilkinson Scott Waites

