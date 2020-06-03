PDC Home Tour: Gary Anderson and Dave Chisnall feature in Group One of the semi-finals

Anderson and Chisnall will renew their rivalry in Wednesday's first semi-final group

Two-time world champion and five-time major finalist Dave Chisnall will headline Wednesday's first semi-final group, which also features former BDO world champion Jelle Klaasen and talented Belgian Mike De Decker.

The aforementioned quartet came through their Play-Off groups last week to secure their place in the last eight, and the top two from Wednesday's action will progress to Friday's Championship group, where the inaugural winner will be crowned.

Anderson is the solitary PDC major winner to feature in the first semi-final group, after Peter Wright and Glen Durrant were dumped out on the opening two nights of the Play-Offs by Klaasen and De Decker respectively.

The unpredictable nature of the tournament was particularly prominent in its infancy, but as the big names emerge to reaffirm their pedigree, we examine Wednesday's semi-final line-up…

Jelle Klaasen

Klaasen has made a promising start to 2020 following a difficult few years marred by injury

Klaasen's route to the semi-finals Group Seven results Play-Off results Klaasen 5-2 Carlin Klaasen 5-6 Reyes Klaasen 5-3 Clemens Klaasen 6-4 Murray Klaasen 4-5 Meikle Klaasen 6-1 Wright

Klaasen became the first man to book his place in the last eight courtesy of an emphatic 6-1 success against world champion Peter Wright in Group One of the Home Tour Play-Offs.

The Dutchman progressed through the first phase via legs difference, defeating emerging German star Gabriel Clemens to edge out Ryan Meikle on Night Seven and confirm his place in the last 32.

0:46 Jelle Klassen defeats Peter Wright 5-1 in the final match of the night to reach the semi-finals of the PDC Home Tour Jelle Klassen defeats Peter Wright 5-1 in the final match of the night to reach the semi-finals of the PDC Home Tour

After succumbing 6-5 to Cristo Reyes in a gruelling affair, 'The Cobra' saw off Ryan Murray before demolishing an out-of-sorts Wright in a decisive showdown to topple the Scot in the final reckoning.

Klaasen showed signs of a resurgence with a run to the UK Open quarter-finals just prior to lockdown. The 35-year-old defeated Gary Anderson during that run and a repeat performance on Wednesday would leave him poised to progress to the final four.

Mike De Decker

De Decker has been one of the surprise packages of the PDC Home Tour

De Decker's route to the semi-finals Group 12 Results Group 26 Results Play-Off Results De Decker 5-3 Hopp De Decker 3-5 Atkins De Decker 5-6 Bunting De Decker 2-5 Whitehead De Decker 5-1 Whitehead De Decker 6-5 Tabern De Decker 3-5 Hopp De Decker 5-2 Brown De Decker 6-4 Durrant De Decker 5-1 Whitehead

The mercurial Belgian has been one of the surprise packages of the Home Tour and is the lowest-ranked player left in the event - currently occupying 99th position on the PDC Order of Merit.

The 24-year-old was a runner-up to Max Hopp on Night 12, but he was one of several players to capitalise on a second opportunity and edged out Steve Brown via legs difference to prevail on Night 26.

2:08 A look back at the story of the second night of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which included former BDO big-hitters Stephen Bunting and Glen Durrant A look back at the story of the second night of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which included former BDO big-hitters Stephen Bunting and Glen Durrant

De Decker was a rank outsider in Group Two of the Play-Offs - pitted against former BDO world champions Glen Durrant and Stephen Bunting, plus wily veteran Alan Tabern.

However, 'The Real Deal' displayed the type of quality that has seen him scoop three Development Tour titles, recovering from a 6-5 reverse against 'The Bullet' to beat both Tabern and Durrant to book his semi-final spot.

PDC Home Tour Last Eight - Group One fixtures Gary Anderson v Mike De Decker Dave Chisnall v Jelle Klaasen Mike De Decker v Jelle Klaasen Gary Anderson v Dave Chisnall Dave Chisnall v Mike De Decker Jelle Klaasen v Gary Anderson

Gary Anderson

Anderson has conceded just 10 legs in reaching the last eight - fewer than any other player

Anderson's route to the semi-finals Group 30 Results Play-Off Results Anderson 5-1 Van Duijvenbode Anderson 6-2 Kenny Anderson 5-1 Van den Bergh Anderson 6-1 Humphries Anderson 5-2 K Huybrechts Anderson 6-3 J Lewis

Anderson's participation in the event was cast into serious doubt due to WiFi issues, but he has enjoyed remarkably serene progress since - dropping 10 legs in his six matches while maintaining a 100 per cent record.

The two-time world champion entered the fray on Night 30 and dropped four legs in disposing of Dirk van Duijvenbode and Belgian World Cup partners Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts.

2:22 A look back at the story of the third night of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which saw two-time world champion Gary Anderson progress after winning all three of his games A look back at the story of the third night of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which saw two-time world champion Gary Anderson progress after winning all three of his games

Despite the emphatic nature of his progression, the reigning World Cup champion wasn't at his blistering best in the first phase, but he upped the ante to some tune in the Play-Offs.

The Scot overcame Nick Kenny and Jamie Lewis in convincing fashion, while posting a whopping 110 average to thrash World Youth champion Luke Humphries 6-1. It was Anderson at his brilliant best and if he can replicate that type of form, he'll take some stopping.

Dave Chisnall

Chisnall has been playing in a variety of online tournaments throughout lockdown

Chisnall's route to the semi-finals Group Four Results Play-Off Results Chisnall 5-2 Waites Chisnall 5-6 Heta Chisnall 5-0 Dekker Chisnall 6-2 D Webster Chisnall 5-1 Worsley Chisnall 6-3 Nentjes

Chisnall is a regular feature in the latter stages of major tournaments and he has impressed throughout the Home Tour, claiming five wins from his six matches.

The St Helens star completed a clean sweep on Night Three, dropping just three legs in overcoming Jan Dekker, Jonathan Worsley and two-time BDO world champion Scott Waites.

3:24 A look back at the story of the forth night of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which saw Dave Chisnall take the spoils against Darren Webster, Geert Nentjes and Damon Heta A look back at the story of the forth night of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which saw Dave Chisnall take the spoils against Darren Webster, Geert Nentjes and Damon Heta

He suffered a 6-5 defeat to Damon Heta in his opening Play-Off clash, only to rectify matters with wins over Darren Webster and Geert Nentjes to finish above the young Dutchman via legs difference.

Chisnall is renowned for being one of the most prolific maximum hitters in world darts and he will need to produce that heavily artillery in a group featuring some of the sport's biggest scorers.