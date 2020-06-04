Darts at home

Watch the PDC Home Tour action live from 7.30pm Watch the PDC Home Tour action live from 7.30pm

Rob Cross and Nathan Aspinall headline Group Two of the Home Tour Play-Offs semi-finals on Thursday night.

The two Premier League stars will be up against Jonny Clayton and the in-form Joe Cullen, with two spots up for grabs in the final alongside Gary Anderson and Jelle Klaasen.

Former world champs Anderson and Klaasen came through the final semi-final group on Wednesday night.

PDC Home Tour semi-finals - Thursday's fixtures (Group Two) Rob Cross vs Joe Cullen Nathan Aspinall vs Jonny Clayton Joe Cullen vs Jonny Clayton Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall Nathan Aspinall vs Joe Cullen Jonny Clayton vs Rob Cross

The round-robin action remains the best of 11 legs for the semi-finals, with Cross facing Cullen in the opening game of the night ahead of the meeting between Aspinall and Clayton.

