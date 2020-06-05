Darts at home

Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall are joined by Jonny Clayton and Jelle Klaasen in the final of the PDC Home Tour - watch the action live from 7.30pm Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall are joined by Jonny Clayton and Jelle Klaasen in the final of the PDC Home Tour - watch the action live from 7.30pm

101 players have tried their luck and now only four remain - Gary Anderson, Nathan Aspinall, Jonny Clayton and Jelle Klaasen chase the PDC Home Tour title.

A competition that started with the big names faltering has seen three of the world's top 16 and a former BDO world champion make it through, with Anderson the headline attraction after putting early wifi problems behind him.

The Flying Scotsman is a multiple major winner, a two-time PDC world champion and the current world no 9, while former UK Open winner and US Masters champion Aspinall is the highest-ranked player in the final having risen to world no 7 following a stellar two years.

Clayton and Klaasen will do more than just make up the numbers. The explosive Klaasen is just inside the world's top 50 after injury problems but a 2008 world crown at the Lakeside underlines his pedigree, while Clayton, the world no 15, has won three rankings titles in the last three years, including the Austrian Darts Open.

PDC Home Tour Championship Group - Friday's fixtures Nathan Aspinall v Jelle Klaasen Gary Anderson v Jonny Clayton Jelle Klaasen v Jonny Clayton Nathan Aspinall v Gary Anderson Gary Anderson v Jelle Klaasen Jonny Clayton v Nathan Aspinall

Aspinall and Clayton came through on a dramatic Thursday night that saw both win their final matches to progress, and all this after former world champs Anderson and Klaasen came through the final semi-final group on Wednesday.

The round-robin action remains the best of 11 legs for the Championship group, with leg difference and head-to-head to decide the placings if players are level on points.

