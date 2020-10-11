World Grand Prix Darts: The final four previewed ahead of semi-final Sunday in Coventry

1:04 The best of the action from an epic night of quarter-final action at the World Grand Prix The best of the action from an epic night of quarter-final action at the World Grand Prix

The World Grand Prix is a tournament synonymous with upsets and Michael van Gerwen's shock exit at the hands of an inspired Simon Whitlock in Saturday's quarter-finals ensures a new champion will be crowned on Monday night.

Six of the eight seeds succumbed in a dramatic opening round and there was no shortage of surprises on Saturday evening in Coventry, as Van Gerwen and Gary Anderson succumbed to Whitlock and Dirk van Duijvenbode respectively.

The unlikely duo will lock horns in Sunday's opening semi-final, while the other last-four tie pits two-time finalist Dave Chisnall against world No 3 Gerwyn Price - the only multiple major champion left in the field.

Simon Whitlock vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

Dirk van Duijvenbode has claimed the scalps of three major champions to reach the last four in Coventry

You would have got considerably long odds on world No 73 Van Duijvenbode and Whitlock meeting in the semi-finals at the start of the tournament, particularly as 'The Wizard' was not scheduled to feature in the event.

The Australian was a late substitute for two-time world champion Adrian Lewis, who was unable to compete after returning a positive test for Covid-19 upon arrival, and Whitlock has grasped his opportunity with both hands.

It's also been a terrific week for Van Duijvenbode, who has recaptured his sparkling early-season form to progress to his first major televised semi-final on his Grand Prix debut.

The mercurial Dutchman has accounted for three major champions en route to the semi-finals and he'll be hopeful of adding Whitlock to his growing list of scalps, having won two of their previous three meetings.

'The Wizard' conjures up some magic

Whitlock's route to the semi-finals R1: bt Chris Dobey 2-0 L16: bt Mervyn King 3-2 QFs: bt Michael van Gerwen 3-0

The 2017 finalist has been at his vintage best at the Ricoh Arena, following up a dominant opening-round victory over Chris Dobey by battling past fellow veteran Mervyn King in a scrappy affair.

However, he produced a virtually flawless display to stun Van Gerwen, averaging 100.29 and boasting an incredible 69 per cent success rate on his starting doubles to replicate his emphatic World Matchplay win over the world No 1.

In his own words...

"It's been amazing. I'm just here on a free roll. I actually missed out on a tournament a few years ago when I broke my leg, so this is payback for that I think.

"I'm amazed with myself. I've just beaten the number one in the world again. Who wouldn't be proud of that? I think my starting was amazing. I just relaxed and played the game I know I can play."

Dream debut for Van Duijvenbode

Van Duijvenbode's route to the semi-finals R1: bt Mensur Suljovic 2-1 L16: bt Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-1 QFs: bt Gary Anderson 3-1

The 28-year-old kicked off his campaign with a hard-fought victory over three-time semi-finalist Mensur Suljovic, before producing a much-improved showing to topple World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh in round two.

The Dutchman then outplayed two-time world champion Gary Anderson in every department in the last eight, averaging over 94 and displaying tremendous consistency on the outer ring to register the biggest win of his career.

In his own words...

"I went really nervous when I went 2-0 up. I went 2-0 and I was aggressive. I think if I had played better I could have won that 3-0 in sets, but I didn't hit the big scores anymore and he stepped in.

"I'm buzzing. I can't believe it. I'm so happy. I've got family at home, they're all texting that they're so proud."

Mardle's Verdict

'The Wizard' is now bidding to reach his second Grand Prix final

"If Dirk had won 3-0, just stumbled over the line in that third set, you'd be thinking when he's really on the backfoot he'll fold, but coming through that fourth set like he did, that will stand him in good stead. I was really impressed with his 32 hitting, he just looked so likely. He's got to fancy it.

"I was surprised that Simon played that well again. To average over a ton twice in three matches - Michael [van Gerwen] has only had four ton-plus averages in the nine years he's played in it. He just looked so likely. He outplayed Michael. I think Simon wins."

Dave Chisnall vs Gerwyn Price

Dave Chisnall defeated Gerwyn Price in the first round of last year's tournament

Chisnall and Price locked horns in the opening round last year, with Chisnall edging out the Welshman en route to reaching his second Grand Prix final.

Ironically, the man 'Chizzy' defeated in the opening round of this year's showpiece was three-time world champion Glen Durrant, who was denied by the St Helen's star in the semi-finals 12 months ago.

Chisnall will be hoping that intriguing symmetry constitutes a positive omen, yet he faces a tough task against tournament favourite Price - the solitary seed left standing at the Ricoh Arena.

'The Iceman' has progressed to his first Grand Prix semi-final with ominous ease despite playing well below his best, and the Welshman will be confident of scooping a fourth major televised title come Monday evening.

Chizzy the comeback king in Coventry

Chisnall's route to the semi-finals R1: bt Glen Durrant 2-0 L16: bt Ryan Joyce 3-2 QFs: bt Joe Cullen 3-2

Chisnall's latest bid for his elusive first major kicked off with an emphatic straight sets win over Durrant, with the world No 10 threatening to usurp Alan Warriner's record match average of 106.45.

However, the 40-year-old was forced to dig deep in his last two outings, recovering from two sets down to overcome Ryan Joyce and Joe Cullen, having survived seven match darts against the former.

In his own words...

"I should have been 2-0 up there. When I came off I was really disappointed, but I think I was scoring better than Joe, so I thought if you can hit your doubles, you can still win this game.

"I'm here to win it, and it's up to the other players to stop me. I've got a great chance but I've still got to perform - hopefully I won't go two sets down in the semi-finals too!"

The Iceman keeping his cool

Price's route to the semi-finals R1: bt Jermaine Wattimena 2-0 L16: bt Kim Huybrechts 3-0 QFs: bt Jeffrey de Zwaan 3-1

Price offered a scathing assessment of his performance against Jermaine Wattimena, but he posted the highest average of his Grand Prix career (95.42) to sweep aside Kim Huybrechts en route to the quarter-finals.

The Welshman relinquished his first set of the tournament in his last eight triumph against Jeffrey de Zwaan, but he always appeared in control and has conceded fewer legs than any of his fellow semi-finalists.

In his own words...

"This tournament is not popular with me! I'm usually rubbish in this tournament but this year I seem to be full of confidence coming into it and as long as I can get off, I think I can outscore most people.

"I think I'm the best, Michael [van Gerwen] thinks he's the best, Gary [Anderson] thinks he's the best. It doesn't matter what I think, it's what you do on the board. If I can keep performing and I get to number one, I'll tell you I'm the best!"

Webster's Verdict

Gerwyn Price remains on course to add another major title to his growing list

"It's a great tie because these two met in the first round last year which Chizzy won. It was a great game and it will be the same tonight. I'm looking forward to it and this is a real test for Gerwyn Price in this event now.

"I think Dave is a very resilient player and that's not normally something we associate with Dave. He will dig in. Price's game against Huybrechts - it was all on serve and he went 180, 132 out, 148 out and the game's over. He can kill a game in two legs. I think Price wins.

Darts is back on Sky Sports throughout October with the World Grand Prix and the Premier League Play-Offs. Follow us @SkySportsDarts to stay up to date with all the news.