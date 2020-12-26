PDC World Darts Championship: Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen headline Sunday as third-round schedule released
The PDC has released the schedule for the round of 32 in the World Championship, with reigning champion Peter Wright and top seed Michael van Gerwen headlining the action on Sunday night.
The Ally Pally extravaganza resumes on Sunday, after a four-day break for Christmas. Thirty-two players remain in the hunt for the Sid Waddell Trophy. There have been some high-profile casualties so far, none bigger than fourth seed Michael Smith who crashed out on Wednesday evening, falling 3-1 to Jason Lowe.
'The Green Machine' and 'Snakebite' will be hoping to avoid a similar fate to that of the 'Bully Boy', when they face Ricky Evans and Gabriel Clemens respectively.
Sunday's star-studded evening session will be preceded by an intriguing afternoon card. Krzysztof Ratajski and Simon Whitlock will get the action underway, before the in-form Kim Huybrechts faces Ryan Searle. The session will be rounded off by Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh, who is up against Jermaine Wattimena.
On Monday, Grand Prix champion Gerwyn Price faces 2019 quarter-finalist Brendan Dolan, after the heavyweight meeting of Gary Anderson and Mensur Suljovic.
The round of 32 will conclude on Tuesday, with James Wade, Daryl Gurney and Dave Chisnall all in action.
Schedule of Play
Sunday, December 27
Afternoon Session
Krzysztof Ratajski vs Simon Whitlock (R3)
Kim Huybrechts vs Ryan Searle (R3)
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Jermaine Wattimena (R3)
Evening Session
Joe Cullen vs Jonny Clayton (R3)
Peter Wright vs Gabriel Clemens (R3)
Michael van Gerwen vs Ricky Evans (R3)
Monday, December 28
Afternoon Session
Jose de Sousa vs Mervyn King (R3)
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Adam Hunt (R3)
Nathan Aspinall vs Vincent van der Voort (R3)
Evening Session
Gary Anderson vs Mensur Suljovic (R3)
Gerwyn Price vs Brendan Dolan (R3)
Glen Durrant vs Danny Baggish (R3)
Tuesday, December 29
Afternoon Session
James Wade vs Stephen Bunting (R3)
Daryl Gurney vs Chris Dobey (R3)
Jason Lowe vs Devon Petersen (R3)
Evening Session
Dave Chisnall vs Danny Noppert (R3)
2 x Fourth Round
Wednesday, December 30
Afternoon Session
3 x Fourth Round
Evening Session
3 x Fourth Round
Friday, January 1
Afternoon Session
2 x Quarter-Finals
Evening Session
2 x Quarter-Finals
Saturday, January 2
Semi-Finals
Sunday, January 3
Final
