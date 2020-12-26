PDC World Darts Championship: Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen headline Sunday as third-round schedule released

Michael van Gerwen faces 'Rapid' Ricky Evans on Sunday evening

The PDC has released the schedule for the round of 32 in the World Championship, with reigning champion Peter Wright and top seed Michael van Gerwen headlining the action on Sunday night.

The Ally Pally extravaganza resumes on Sunday, after a four-day break for Christmas. Thirty-two players remain in the hunt for the Sid Waddell Trophy. There have been some high-profile casualties so far, none bigger than fourth seed Michael Smith who crashed out on Wednesday evening, falling 3-1 to Jason Lowe.

'The Green Machine' and 'Snakebite' will be hoping to avoid a similar fate to that of the 'Bully Boy', when they face Ricky Evans and Gabriel Clemens respectively.

Reigning champion Wright is looking to defend his crown, which would elevate him to the top of the PDC Order of Merit

Sunday's star-studded evening session will be preceded by an intriguing afternoon card. Krzysztof Ratajski and Simon Whitlock will get the action underway, before the in-form Kim Huybrechts faces Ryan Searle. The session will be rounded off by Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh, who is up against Jermaine Wattimena.

On Monday, Grand Prix champion Gerwyn Price faces 2019 quarter-finalist Brendan Dolan, after the heavyweight meeting of Gary Anderson and Mensur Suljovic.

The round of 32 will conclude on Tuesday, with James Wade, Daryl Gurney and Dave Chisnall all in action.

Schedule of Play

Sunday, December 27

Afternoon Session

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Simon Whitlock (R3)

Kim Huybrechts vs Ryan Searle (R3)

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Jermaine Wattimena (R3)

Evening Session

Joe Cullen vs Jonny Clayton (R3)

Peter Wright vs Gabriel Clemens (R3)

Michael van Gerwen vs Ricky Evans (R3)

Monday, December 28

Afternoon Session

Jose de Sousa vs Mervyn King (R3)

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Adam Hunt (R3)

Nathan Aspinall vs Vincent van der Voort (R3)

Evening Session

Gary Anderson vs Mensur Suljovic (R3)

Gerwyn Price vs Brendan Dolan (R3)

Glen Durrant vs Danny Baggish (R3)

Tuesday, December 29

Afternoon Session

James Wade vs Stephen Bunting (R3)

Daryl Gurney vs Chris Dobey (R3)

Jason Lowe vs Devon Petersen (R3)

Evening Session

Dave Chisnall vs Danny Noppert (R3)

2 x Fourth Round

Wednesday, December 30

Afternoon Session

3 x Fourth Round

Evening Session

3 x Fourth Round

Friday, January 1

Afternoon Session

2 x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session

2 x Quarter-Finals

Saturday, January 2

Semi-Finals

Sunday, January 3

Final

