Dave Chisnall insists he wants to win World Darts Championship more than any other player

Chisnall produced the performance of his career to inflict a remarkable whitewash defeat on world No 1 Van Gerwen

Dave Chisnall insists he wants to win the World Darts Championship 'more than anybody else' after producing the performance of his life to whitewash Michael van Gerwen 5-0 in a staggering quarter-final clash at Alexandra Palace.

Chisnall was without a win in 27 games against the world No 1 prior to their New Year's Day showdown - a record dating back to February 2016.

Chisnall had also failed to register a televised win over the Dutchman since their World Grand Prix clash in October 2013, but the St Helens star inflicted MVG's heaviest defeat in World Championship history with a breath-taking display.

The world No 8 averaged 107.34, crashed in 14 maximums and wired double 12 for a spectacular nine-darter en route to a whitewash win, which sets up a semi-final meeting with two-time world champion Gary Anderson.

"I'm so proud. I've been practising well. I've been playing well I'd say for the last three or four weeks. I've put the effort in," Chisnall told Sky Sports' Michael Bridge.

"I was confident against Dimitri [Van den Bergh] and this morning when I woke up, I was confident again, just sitting in my hotel room watching the TV.

"I came down and I said to Roger [his manager] 'He is going to play well to beat me today, because I'm throwing well in the practice room.'"

Van Gerwen boasted a remarkable tournament average of 104.14 heading into the last eight, but he wasn't allowed to settle by a relentless Chisnall, who maintained his blistering barrage of scoring throughout the match.

"He didn't play at his best. He was going just over the treble instead of in it, but if he goes under and just in, that would have been a totally different story," added the five-time major finalist.

"I let him in. I was 2-0 up and let him in at 2-2 in about three sets. I was getting disappointed there.

"I was like: 'Come on, just keep how you've been playing. You're playing well, you're hitting your finishes."

The conclusion of the fourth set provided one of the highlights of the match, as Chisnall fired in back-to-back 180's to set up the nine-dart possibility.

He was unable to hit double 12 to achieve perfection, but having left 181 after six darts himself, Van Gerwen produced an extraordinary display of showmanship by hitting a 141 of his own to leave tops after just nine darts.

"I've seen him go for that 141 when he had 181 and he took the 141 out. I was like: 'I have to hit that double six now, because that's cheeky!" quipped Chizzy.

The former BDO World Championship runner-up is through to his first PDC World Championship semi-final, having lost his previous two quarter-finals against Anderson - the man he'll play for a place in Sunday's final.

Chisnall has forged a reputation for being the nearly man of the darting world after a series of near misses over the last decade, but now he's desperate to break his duck by lifting the biggest title in the sport.

"To be fair I've been under the radar for the last two years. What I did last year - I defended what I had to defend and it kept me in the top ten, and I've done it again this year.

"When I played in the Grand Slam I was terrible, because when I was throwing the darts they weren't with force, it was flicked, and I couldn't get that out of my head for a long time.

Friday's Quarter Final results Afternoon Stephen Bunting 5-3 Krzysztof Ratajski Gary Anderson 5-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode Evening Gerwyn Price 5-4 Stephen Bunting Dave Chisnall 5-0 Michael van Gerwen

Saturday's Semi-Final Order of Play Stephen Bunting vs Gerwyn Price Dave Chisnall vs Gary Anderson

"I thought: 'Right, for the World Championship - change your points, something different', and the first day it just went.

"I want it more than anybody else does. The next three will be saying the same, they want it. I know in my own ability and I know I'm playing well. I can win this.

"To be fair, I should have got to the final at the Grand Prix but I let Price have it because I felt sorry for him," joked the 40-year-old.

By contrast, Van Gerwen cut a desolate figure as he departed the Alexandra Palace stage, exactly a year to the day since he was beaten by Peter Wright in last year's showpiece.

'Mighty Mike' was bidding to close to within one of his compatriot Raymond van Barneveld's haul of five world titles, only to be swept aside by an irrepressible Chisnall.

Nevertheless, reflecting on his humbling defeat, the 31-year-old provided an honest assessment of his own performance, but was full of praise for his inspired opponent.

"It was a difficult match. I knew that beforehand. You know when Dave Chisnall is in form you have to work really hard if you want to beat him," Van Gerwen admitted.

"I didn't really show up. My scoring power wasn't there. I can only blame myself for this, no-one else and I think Dave took every opportunity he had and fair play to him.

"I let myself down a bit over here and I'm gutted, but what can you do?"

"It is the best he has ever played, I know that by fact. Every opportunity he had he took. Fair play to him.

"The only thing that wasn't too bad was my doubles, but if you score that badly against someone who is playing really well like Dave, then you can only blame yourself."

The comprehensive scoreline sent shockwaves around the darting world, yet it was a fair reflection of the contest. Van Gerwen did not squander opportunities, he was simply outplayed in every department.

However, the three-time world champion was magnanimous in defeat, insisting it's down to him to go back to the drawing board in a bid to bounce back in typically emphatic fashion.

"When you're a winner, you have to stand in front of the mic as well, and when you lose, you have to do it as well.

"It is one of those things. Of course it hurts, and of course I wanted to do a lot more in this tournament, but that's the price you pay when you lose.

"I know what I am capable of and today for some reason it didn't click, it wasn't there, but I will be back." MVG insists he will bounce back...

"Losing is always negative. If you lose 5-0, 5-1 or 5-4, that doesn't matter. If you lose you lose, then you always need to think about yourself - where did it go wrong and where can I try and get better for the next time?"

The World Championship is the pinnacle for any player, although Van Gerwen could potentially be dealt a double blow following his last eight exit.

Having maintained his place at the summit of world darts since claiming his first world title in 2014, MVG will relinquish his world No 1 status if Gerwyn Price lifts the Sid Waddell Trophy on January 3.

'The Iceman' takes on a resurgent Stephen Bunting in Saturday night's opening semi-final, but Van Gerwen's focus is centred on his response, rather than his world ranking.

