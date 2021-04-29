Eight more PDC Players Championship events confirmed for this summer ahead of World Matchplay qualification

Dimitri Van den Bergh won his first Players Championship title in Niedernhausen this week. He will also be defending his World Matchplay title later this summer

A further eight Players Championship events have been confirmed for June and July 2021 ahead of the cut-off for World Matchplay qualification.

This year has already seen three four-day PDC Super Series blocks staged to accommodate the opening 12 Players Championship events of the year.

The eight tournaments will be the final events to count towards qualification for the 2021 World Matchplay, with the top 16 players from the PDC Order of Merit joined by 16 qualifiers from the ProTour Order of Merit.

The PDC Order of Merit table will count from July 11, 2019-July 10, 2021, to include events from 2019 Players Championship 19 to the conclusion of 2021 Players Championship 20.

The ProTour Order of Merit will count from September 11, 2020-July 10, 2021, to include events from 2020 Players Championship 14 to the conclusion of 2021 Players Championship 20.

The Winter Gardens is one of the most iconic venues in darts

"We're pleased to be able to add a further eight Players Championship events to the calendar in June and July," said PDC chief executive Matt Porter.

"A further two PDC Super Series will mean that players have had 20 Players Championships this year in the race to the World Matchplay, with our planned return to the Winter Gardens being a huge incentive for players battling to win a place in that unique event.

"We remain confident of confirming the return of the European Tour in the second half of 2021 and are also continuing to make plans for our Challenge and Development Tours to provide opportunities for players across all levels within the PDC system."

PDC Super Series 4

Players Championships 13-16

June 14-17, Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

PDC Super Series 5

Players Championships 17-20

July 6-9, Premier Suite, University of Bolton Stadium

Watch full coverage of every night of the Premier League on Sky Sports, and stick with us through the year as we bring you the latest darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts