World Grand Prix 2021: Unlikely double-in specialist Dave Chisnall hoping to upset Gerwyn Price

Will Dave Chisnall dethrone Gerwyn Price at the World Grand Prix on quarter-finals night?

It's quarter-final night at the 2021 World Grand Prix in Leicester.

Already dubbed a tournament of upsets, could there be further twists? With seeded stars Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, James Wade, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Gary Anderson and Jose De Sousa already eliminated, there is a sense that anything could happen.

But will an underdog emerge from the chaos? Or will top seed and reigning champion Gerwyn Price stamp his authority?

World Grand Prix 2021: Thursday's Quarter-Finals Danny Noppert vs Ian White Krzysztof Ratajski vs Jonny Clayton Gerwyn Price vs Dave Chisnall Ryan Searle vs Stephen Bunting

Dave Chisnall: The unlikely Grand Prix specialist?

Chizzy is still searching for his first major title

The eighth seed is primarily thought of as a heavy scorer - not the type of player thought to be suited to the double-start format.

But as the 41-year-old continues his search for a first major title, history indicates that he favours the Grand Prix, having twice finished as runner-up (2013 and 2019).

So what makes him tick in this tournament?

"I think it's odd that for such a big scorer, he prefers the double-in, double-out format," Wayne Mardle said of Chizzy.

"I think it calms him down a bit. I think it slows him down, it makes him concentrate. And once he starts getting away and he starts finding that 60 with his first [scoring] dart, he's a real danger. No one is going to have it easy against him."

And he used all his experience in the second round to dig deep and overturn a two-set deficit against Ross Smith to prevail 3-2.

"He's so good. He kept up a decent standard there, and unfortunately for Ross Smith, he kind of wilted just a bit," Mardle continue.

"At two sets up, he was starting better than Dave. But Dave started to start well, and once a scorer starts hitting that starting double and finishing, you're in trouble. Historically, Dave Chisnall is a better player than Ross Smith.

"Dave was just better in the last two and a bit sets."

But he will need to deliver a complete performance to beat Price and avenge last year's semi-final defeat; a game in which he had match darts.

Heavy Metal is rocking Leicester

Ryan Searle downed Luke Humphries in a barnstormer on Tuesday evening. Armed with his 32g arrows, Searle is into his first major quarter-final. But the ascending 33-year-old will not be happy with his lot just yet.

"It was one of the matches of the tournament," Mardle said of Searle-Humphries. "The way they played with so much freedom, under pressure.

"But Ryan Searle looks cool, calm and composed. As smooth as James Bond! Do you know what? I love the way he plays the game, I love his attitude. Those players are on the up, they're progressive, and they're still so young!"

He comes up against the in-form Stephen Bunting, with the former BDO world champ hitting form at the right time.

Clayton loving Grand Prix format

Premier League champion Jonny Clayton came from a set down to defeat seventh seed Jose De Sousa 3-1, averaging 95 as he continued his challenge to claim a maiden televised ranking triumph.

Clayton now plays Krzysztof Ratajski in the last eight, after the Polish ace's 3-1 defeat of Rob Cross.

"I'm chasing a ranked event, and hopefully this is it so let's see what happens. I'm going to try my best to get to the final and try and win it," said Welshman, Clayton.

"Krzysztof is a class act and I've got to have my A game. Nobody's afraid of anybody any more, so if we go out and do our job well, we're hard to beat."

Noppert strengthens his title credentials

Danny Noppert followed up Monday's stunning win over Michael van Gerwen by seeing off another Dutchman, Vincent van der Voort, in straight sets.

'The Freeze' will take on Ian 'Diamond' White, who won through to his third World Grand Prix quarter-final, completing a remarkable comeback from two sets down against Darius Labanauskas with victory in a sudden-death leg.

"I'm really happy with this performance," said Noppert. "In the beginning I was a little bit nervous, but I got myself back and I played brilliant I think.

"I've won against two players who I watched when I was a kid, so I'm really happy. It was a tough game, and I didn't expect it would be 3-0, but I took my chances.

"Ian White is a good player and I'm looking forward to every match. I'm enjoying it here and I'm confident."

White said: "I'd love to win the tournament, that's what we're all here for, so fingers crossed."

