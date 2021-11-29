Watch the World Darts Championship draw live on Sky Sports Darts YouTube channel and Sky Sports News
Coverage also available on Sky Sports News from 7pm; Wayne Mardle, Colin Lloyd and 'The Queen of the Palace' Fallon Sherrock join host Emma Paton for the draw; World Darts Championship begins on December 15, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 29/11/21 7:41pm
Stand up if you love the darts! But feel free to sit down first because it's time for this year's World Championship draw as all roads lead to Alexandra Palace in London.
Host Emma Paton is joined by 'Hawaii 501' Wayne Mardle, Colin 'Jaws' Lloyd and 'The Queen of the Palace' Fallon Sherrock in the studio.
The festive feast of darts will begin on Wednesday, December 15 and will run through to the final on Wednesday, January 3, with 96 players from around the world competing for £2.5million in prize money.
In the first round, the 32 international qualifiers will compete against the 32 qualifiers via the Pro Tour.
The top 32 of the Order of Merit go straight through to the second round.It's not long to wait until darts returns to your screens and it's the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace - join us on Sky Sports for every arrow from every session across 16 days which gets under way on Wednesday, December 15.