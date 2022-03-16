Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price are set for a showdown in Nottingham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Laura Turner believes Michael van Gerwen's clash against Gerwyn Price could be an interesting one as the pair meet in Nottingham on Thursday night Laura Turner believes Michael van Gerwen's clash against Gerwyn Price could be an interesting one as the pair meet in Nottingham on Thursday night

Red-hot Michael van Gerwen goes up against former world No 1 Gerwyn Price as the Premier League roadshow rides into Nottingham on Thursday night - live on Sky Sports Action.

Van Gerwen finally ended his two-and-a-half year wait for a European Tour title at the weekend, to claim his first ranking title of 2022.

The Dutch ace, who sits top of the Premier League after winning the last two league phase nights, continued his return to form with victory in Hildesheim.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

He now returns to action aiming to claim a hat-trick of wins at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena where Welshman Price awaits him.

Price missed last week's Brighton night due to an injured hand and although he is "not 100 per cent" he has recovered sufficiently to return to action.

"It's got box office written all over it, hasn't it?" Laura Turner told Sky Sports. "It will be interesting to see how it goes.

"Michael has picked up his form and he's now more consistent throughout a tournament, which is something he lacked over the last 18 months or so where he can put in that massive performance but not follow it up.

"Back in Exeter I think he dropped just three legs on his way to victory. The other thing is that Michael is hungry, isn't he? Although, you can't say whether Gerwyn will be hungry either.

"It will be his first time back in Premier League action since losing that No 1 spot. I wouldn't want to call it to be honest.

"They're both going to want to win that match for sure."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Night Five of the Premier League in Brighton as Van Gerwen made it back-to-back wins The best of the action from Night Five of the Premier League in Brighton as Van Gerwen made it back-to-back wins

Peter Wright has undergone treatment on his back and a gallstones issue since returning to the UK from Germany, and will face Joe Cullen in the quarter-finals.

The night's action in Nottingham begins as UK Open finalist Michael Smith - last week's Brighton runner-up to Van Gerwen - plays James Wade, while former Premier League champions Gary Anderson and Jonny Clayton also meet.

Premier League

Night 6 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Thursday March 17

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith vs James Wade

Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price

Gary Anderson vs Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen vs Peter Wright

Semi-Finals

Smith/Wade vs Van Gerwen/Price

Anderson/Clayton vs Cullen/Wright

Final

Best of 11 legs