Premier League Darts: Jonny Clayton goes joint top of the table with Michael van Gerwen in Birmingham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After a superb night of Premier League Darts in Birmingham, take a look at the best checkouts from night eight After a superb night of Premier League Darts in Birmingham, take a look at the best checkouts from night eight

Jonny Clayton secured a second Premier League Darts victory in Birmingham, seeing off James Wade 6-1 and putting himself joint top of the table with Michael van Gerwen.

Wade was searching for his first victory in this year's Premier League, with only himself and Michael Smith left without a win so far in the new-format competition.

Clayton had other ideas for the evening, though, taking out an 84 finish off the back of his fifth 180 of the match to seal what was a comfortable win for the Welshman.

The victory takes him up to 17 points and on par with the Green Machine, Michael van Gerwen, who lost 6-2 to Wade in the opening quarter-final of the night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Clayton reflects on his second final win during the 2022 Premier League darts season, insisting that he's the best in the world when he's playing on top of his game. Jonny Clayton reflects on his second final win during the 2022 Premier League darts season, insisting that he's the best in the world when he's playing on top of his game.

"It feels good to be honest. When they go like that I feel the best in the world," Clayton said.

"You have to play your best darts throughout the competition and that is pretty much the best that I can throw so I am happy.

"Tonight was my night and that's it.

"I just felt really, really comfortable as the crowd were brilliant and my darts went brilliantly so what more can I ask for.

"It is great to win these nights but I want to be in that top four to try and retain my title and crossed fingers I can do it."

The evening started off with a shock, as Wade comfortably beat Van Gerwen 6-2 and ended the Dutchman's seven-year winning streak in Birmingham. Joe Cullen then made easy work of an injured Gerwyn Price, securing a 6-3 victory after three 180s gave him control the encounter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Wade struck a wonderful 127 checkout as he defeated Michael van Gerwen in week 8 of the Premier League. James Wade struck a wonderful 127 checkout as he defeated Michael van Gerwen in week 8 of the Premier League.

After two quick-paced opening quarter-finals, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson took their match to a final 11th leg in what was an evenly-matched contest, Wright securing a 6-5 win after a missed double 20 by the Flying Scotsman left Wright an easy double eight to book a semi-final place.

The tense contests didn't continue for long, as Clayton cruised to a 6-1 victory against Michael Smith, leaving the St Helens man waiting another week to see if he can finally secure a Premier League win.

Wade then booked his place in the final with a repeat of his earlier 6-2 scoreline against Cullen, taking out the double 20 to secure a final spot. It was a trickier contest in the second semi-final, with five 180s in the first three legs setting up the contest as the match of the night. Despite some big scores from Wright, who was averaging 110, Clayton managed to secure his place in the final with a 6-4 victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Clayton demolished James Wade in the final of week eight. The Welshman won his second final of the season as he moves level on points with Michael van Gerwen. Jonny Clayton demolished James Wade in the final of week eight. The Welshman won his second final of the season as he moves level on points with Michael van Gerwen.

After two comfortable victories, Wade was unable to find his momentum in the final, with Clayton opening up with a 180 and setting the tone for how his performance was going to go. It took only six legs and after two breaks of throw, the Welshman was crowned the winner in Birmingham and put himself at the summit of the Premier League.

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. The Premier League returns in Leeds for Night Nine next Thursday at 7pm from the First Direct Arena, Leeds - live on Sky Sports Action.