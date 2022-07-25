Wayne Mardle: Michael van Gerwen's World Matchplay title one of his best

Wayne Mardle believes World Matchplay title won by Michael van Gerwen on Sunday is one of his best-ever victories and concludes you should "never doubt a champion".

Van Gerwen recovered from a sluggish start in the final against Gerwyn Price to record a stunning 18-14 victory at Blackpool's Winter Gardens and claim the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy.

The Dutchman was competing in just his second event since returning from arm surgery last month. The victory marked his first title at the Winter Gardens since 2016.

Speaking to Emma Paton following the conclusion of the competition, Mardle hailed Van Gerwen's achievement and ranked it extremely highly compared to others in his career.

"It does [make it one of his best]," Mardle said.

"I remember talking to Phil Taylor when he won here for the very last time and he couldn't believe he'd won. It was the most amazing win.

"When you win and you're the best player in the world - like Michael was from 2013 to 2019 - when you win you're expected to do that, it all comes very easily, or it seemed to come easily.

"When you really have to grind it out... he actually said before the final that he felt like the underdog, that's Michael van Gerwen talking! He's one of the best players the world has ever seen and he felt like that. So, to go out there and do it, you can only take your hat off to him."

Price was bidding to become the first Welshman to lift the World Matchplay title, and for large periods appeared poised to make history, only for Van Gerwen to produce a sensational turnaround. Mardle believes there's still more to come.

"Michael van Gerwen has won this event, I'm going to say, not playing anywhere near his best," he said.

"That was Michael van Gerwen in his pomp scoring, but in his doubles 'No'. So, there's improvement that's possible. To not win a major for two years, he's reeled off two of the three biggest events in world darts.

"Maybe, these two [Price and Van Gerwen] will meet in the World Championship final!? They're seeded one and three, so it would be one-three, two-four, that can happen which is quite exciting I have to say. But, there are a lot more darts to play yet!"

Price's route to the final included a 104 average against Jose De Sousa, and a nine-darter in his semi-final success against Danny Noppert.

"I was fortunate to be 9-6 up. Michael is a fantastic player and once he gets on a roll like that, it's hard to contain him," admitted the 2021 World Champion.

"I didn't have a purple patch which I needed in this game, and I think Michael had it all game! Michael was fantastic. He's a deserving winner. He is a great player and a great friend.

"I am definitely proud of myself, especially with the way I've been playing in the last couple of months. It just didn't happen for me today."

Mardle also concluded that it didn't click for Price as much as the Welshman would have liked on the day.

"I do feel for Gerwyn because he didn't play well in the final but has had played well, especially in the quarter-finals and semi-finals but in the final, it just didn't go.

"He will be disappointed that he played like that and it wasn't poor, but it's all relative. If the quarter-final or semi-final Gerwyn Price had turned up we could have had a different result."

Ahead of the final, Mardle said that the form of Price "must be a concern" for Van Gerwen and prior to the competition, he shared that he didn't rate the Dutchman's chances of taking the title highly at all.

"From a personal point of view, Wayne never doubt a champion again! Never doubt a champion," he concluded.

"We've said it before, they find a way. They're different to us mortals, who find a way to lose. Michael van Gerwen has found a way to win all week.

"He stood there, went toe-to-toe and believed in everything he was doing. He thanked the people around him as well, he's a nice guy Michael.

"They weren't in form. It shows that you can play yourself into form. There's a bit of a rule of thumb that you can't play yourself into form in a Championship and that's now been dispelled, that's rubbish because these two did have question marks. None now!"