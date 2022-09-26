World Grand Prix of Darts 2022: Michael van Gerwen drawn against Gary Anderson in first round
The draw for the 2022 World Grand Prix of Darts has taken place, with Michael van Gerwen set to face Gary Anderson in the first round. Watch all the action in the double-start tournament from October 3-9 live on Sky Sports.
Last Updated: 26/09/22 4:47pm
Former world champions Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson will face off in the first round of the 2022 BoyleSports World Grand Prix.
The Flying Scotsman was a runner-up in the event in 2016.
Meanwhile, Jonny Clayton will begin his bid to defend his title against Dirk van Duijvenbode at the double-start event, which will be played at the Morningside Arena in Leicester from October 3-9.
The Ferret was been paired with 2020 finalist in a testing opening assignment, following Monday's draw.
World number one Gerwyn Price will take on Martin Schindler - one of three debutants in this year's tournament - as the Welshman bids to repeat his 2020 triumph in the £600,000 event.
World champion Peter Wright begins his bid for a maiden Grand Prix crown against Kim Huybrechts, while fourth seed Michael Smith faces Nathan Aspinall in another stellar showdown.
Two-time winner James Wade has drawn debutant Martin Lukeman, while Masters champion Joe Cullen is up against Australia's number one Damon Heta, with both ties a repeat of this year's World Matchplay first round.
World number six Jose de Sousa meets 2010 finalist Adrian Lewis, eighth seed Rob Cross plays 2017 champion Daryl Gurney, and Dimitri Van den Bergh takes on two-time finalist Dave Chisnall, the newly crowned Belgian Darts Open champion.
2022 BoyleSports World Grand Prix
October 3-9, Morningside Arena, Leicester
Tournament Bracket
(1) Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler
Joe Cullen v Damon Heta
(8) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
Madars Razma v Ryan Searle
(4) Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall
Danny Noppert v Gabriel Clemens
(5) James Wade v Martin Lukeman
Ross Smith v Andrew Gilding
(2) Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts
Callan Rydz v Krzysztof Ratajski
(7) Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dave Chisnall
(3) Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
Brendan Dolan v Stephen Bunting
(6) Jose de Sousa v Adrian Lewis
Chris Dobey v Luke Humphries
Session Schedule
Monday October 3 (1900 BST)
8x First Round matches
Callan Rydz v Krzysztof Ratajski
Brendan Dolan v Stephen Bunting
Chris Dobey v Luke Humphries
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dave Chisnall
(7) Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode
(2) Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts
(3) Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
(6) Jose de Sousa v Adrian Lewis
Tuesday October 4 (1900 BST)
8x First Round matches
Madars Razma v Ryan Searle
Ross Smith v Andrew Gilding
Danny Noppert v Gabriel Clemens
Joe Cullen v Damon Heta
(8) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney
(5) James Wade v Martin Lukeman
(1) Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler
(4) Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall
Wednesday October 5 (1900 BST)
4x Second Round
Thursday October 6 (1900 BST)
4x Second Round
Friday October 7 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Saturday October 8 (2000 BST)
Semi-Finals
Sunday October 9 (1930 BST)
Final