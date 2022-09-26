World Grand Prix of Darts 2022: Michael van Gerwen drawn against Gary Anderson in first round

Michael van Gerwen faces an old foe in the first round

Former world champions Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson will face off in the first round of the 2022 BoyleSports World Grand Prix.

The Flying Scotsman was a runner-up in the event in 2016.

Meanwhile, Jonny Clayton will begin his bid to defend his title against Dirk van Duijvenbode at the double-start event, which will be played at the Morningside Arena in Leicester from October 3-9.

The Ferret was been paired with 2020 finalist in a testing opening assignment, following Monday's draw.

World number one Gerwyn Price will take on Martin Schindler - one of three debutants in this year's tournament - as the Welshman bids to repeat his 2020 triumph in the £600,000 event.

World champion Peter Wright begins his bid for a maiden Grand Prix crown against Kim Huybrechts, while fourth seed Michael Smith faces Nathan Aspinall in another stellar showdown.

Jonny Clayton is the reigning champion

Two-time winner James Wade has drawn debutant Martin Lukeman, while Masters champion Joe Cullen is up against Australia's number one Damon Heta, with both ties a repeat of this year's World Matchplay first round.

World number six Jose de Sousa meets 2010 finalist Adrian Lewis, eighth seed Rob Cross plays 2017 champion Daryl Gurney, and Dimitri Van den Bergh takes on two-time finalist Dave Chisnall, the newly crowned Belgian Darts Open champion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clayton triumphed at the 2021 World Grand Prix after a 5-1 win over Gerwyn Price in the final Clayton triumphed at the 2021 World Grand Prix after a 5-1 win over Gerwyn Price in the final

2022 BoyleSports World Grand Prix

October 3-9, Morningside Arena, Leicester

Tournament Bracket

(1) Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

Joe Cullen v Damon Heta

(8) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

Madars Razma v Ryan Searle

(4) Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall

Danny Noppert v Gabriel Clemens

(5) James Wade v Martin Lukeman

Ross Smith v Andrew Gilding

(2) Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts

Callan Rydz v Krzysztof Ratajski

(7) Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dave Chisnall

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

Brendan Dolan v Stephen Bunting

(6) Jose de Sousa v Adrian Lewis

Chris Dobey v Luke Humphries

Session Schedule

Monday October 3 (1900 BST)

8x First Round matches

Callan Rydz v Krzysztof Ratajski

Brendan Dolan v Stephen Bunting

Chris Dobey v Luke Humphries

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dave Chisnall

(7) Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode

(2) Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

(6) Jose de Sousa v Adrian Lewis

Tuesday October 4 (1900 BST)

8x First Round matches

Madars Razma v Ryan Searle

Ross Smith v Andrew Gilding

Danny Noppert v Gabriel Clemens

Joe Cullen v Damon Heta

(8) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

(5) James Wade v Martin Lukeman

(1) Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

(4) Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall

Wednesday October 5 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round

Thursday October 6 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round

Friday October 7 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Saturday October 8 (2000 BST)

Semi-Finals

Sunday October 9 (1930 BST)

Final