Bullseye: Iconic TV show relaunches with charity drive at World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace

A new Bullseye game has launched in pubs, bars and bowling alleys across the UK.

Fans at the World Darts Championship raised thousands for charity as part of a relaunch of the iconic TV show Bullseye.

A new augmented reality version of the game show, which rose to fame in the 1980s, was launched at Alexandra Palace last month with fans being asked to donate £2 to take on the classic 101 Bullseye challenge.

Almost 4,000 darts fans played the game, raising £7,478 for mental health charity Mind, with 906 players scoring 101 or more with just six darts.

The donation came from Home Leisure Direct, who have launched a new Bullseye Darts Game in pubs, bars and bowling alleys across the UK.

A spokesman said: "Not only is playing the game serious fun, but it also gave attendees the chance to throw some flights outside of viewing the competition.

"Plus, by playing, they were able to help Home Leisure Direct raise money for their charity partner, Mind. Home Leisure Direct is aiming to raise £10,000 through events like this to help the charity."

The game features the same darts and trivia rounds that are played in the show, rotating star prizes for Bully's prize board and full commentary and scoring by Richard Ashdown from the Bullseye ITV programme.

A Bullseye mobile game app is also set to launch in early February, allowing darts fans to play the game at home.

