Premier League Darts: Dimitri Van den Bergh dreams of a night in his homeland of Belgium
Dimitri Van den Bergh is dreaming of Premier League Darts heading to his homeland of Belgium; the 3Arena, Dublin hosts the fourth of 17 individual venues on Thursday, with the Play-Offs returning to The O2 in London on Thursday May 25
Last Updated: 20/02/23 1:53pm
"How awesome would that be!?" Dimitri Van den Bergh has dreams of the Premier League roadshow heading to his homeland of Belgium in the future.
Darts' popularity has surged in Europe with the 28-year-old from Antwerp one of the reasons behind its growing success.
Van den Bergh, who is known for his eccentric dance moves on the stage, has hinted at Belgium as another potential venue for the Premier League.
The competition currently visits venues within the UK and Ireland, as well as Amsterdam and Berlin, but there has been talk of expanding it in the future.
Van den Bergh told Sky Sports' Love the Darts podcast: "I've mentioned it here and there. How awesome would that be. Once again, they've [Belgium] done the European Tour this year and in an hour all the tickets were sold.
"It's the second time in a row and we just know that more and more people are watching the darts.
"Eight, nine [Belgian] players are now on the tour and that's what I want. All these others that are good, get chances and they are making their own dreams come true."
Van den Bergh, who won the World Matchplay in 2020 and reached the semi-finals of this year's Worlds at Alexandra Palace, is on the road to rediscovering his best form again after reaching last week's final in Glasgow.
The Belgian is now hopeful of surging up the Premier League table and making the Play-Offs, which are set for London's O2 on May 25.
"I haven't shown the best yet but I'm getting there," Van den Bergh said. "I'm already seeing myself grow and I've played quite a good week on the pro tour and that gives me a boost.
"I feel like I can go there and have a couple of plus averages back-to-back and that's what I know I can do."
Last year, Van den Bergh suffered a shock World Championship second-round loss to Florian Hempel, but the defeat prompted 'The DreamMaker' to drastically change his approach to the sport.
"I think it's going to make me better," he added. "I needed to work on myself because I was maybe taking it a bit too much on the shoulders.
"Before if something goes wrong, my mind's not ready. Now I've accepted that it cannot always be my way.
"So basically, because I am more relaxed in approaching the game now, that also means a lot can go wrong but I can still be relaxed."
Where are we heading next?
Night 4 in Dublin: Thursday, February 23
|Quarter-Finals
|Michael Smith vs Peter Wright
|Gerwyn Price vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
|Jonny Clayton vs Nathan Aspinall
|Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen
The Premier League roadshow heads to the 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday February 23 for Night Four of the league phase.
Michael Smith and Peter Wright lock horns in a repeat of the 2022 World Championship final.
Gerwyn Price takes on Van den Bergh, Chris Dobey and six-time winner Michael van Gerwen collide, while Jonny Clayton and Nathan Aspinall clash in front of a sell-out Irish crowd.
2023 Premier League Schedule
|Night 4
|3Arena, Dublin
|February 23
|Night 5
|Westpoint Exeter
|March 2
|Night 6
|The Brighton Centre
|March 9
|Night 7
|Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
|March 16
|Night 8
|Utilita Arena, Newcastle
|March 23
|Night 9
|Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
|March 30
|Night 10
|Utilita Arena, Birmingham
|April 6
|Night 11
|M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
|April 13
|Night 12
|Rotterdam Ahoy
|April 20
|Night 13
|First Direct Arena, Leeds
|April 27
|Night 14
|AO Arena, Manchester
|May 4
|Night 15
|Utilita Arena, Sheffield
|May 11
|Night 16
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|May 18
|Play-Offs
|The O2, London
|May 25
We're back for more Premier League Darts action from the 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday February 23 - live on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.