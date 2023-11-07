Grand Slam of Darts: Fixtures and TV schedule as Michael van Gerwen plays Fallon Sherrock on opening day

Fallon Sherrock will take on Michael van Gerwen on Saturday night at the Grand Slam of Darts

Michael Smith will begin his defence of the Grand Slam of Darts against debutant Nathan Girvan, as Michael van Gerwen and Fallon Sherrock lock horns on a bumper opening day on Saturday in Wolverhampton.

The group stage of the 32-player event will see players competing in a round-robin format across the opening four days at WV Active Aldersley, with 16 ties taking place across two sessions on Saturday.

The afternoon's opening session will feature players in Groups B, D, F and H, with Groups A, C, E and G taking centre stage on Saturday evening.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price will headline Saturday afternoon's action, as the Welshman opens his Group D campaign against Northern Ireland's Nathan Rafferty.

World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall - a runner-up to Smith last year - will also kick off his challenge against Women's World Matchplay champion Beau Greaves in a fascinating Group H tie.

Wales' World Cup star Jonny Clayton will play the returning Berry van Peer, Dutch No 2 Danny Noppert meets Japan's Haruki Muramatsu, while Masters champion Chris Dobey faces World Youth Champion Josh Rock.

Elsewhere, UK Open champion Andrew Gilding takes on Brendan Dolan, Ryan Searle goes up against European Championship semi-finalist Gian van Veen, while Damon Heta and Ricardo Pietreczko collide in the tournament's curtain-raiser.

Saturday's evening session will feature a clash between reigning champion Smith and Scottish youngster Girvan, as three-time champion Van Gerwen plays 2021 quarter-finalist Sherrock in a blockbuster meeting.

Three-time runner-up Peter Wright has been pitted against American newcomer Stowe Buntz in his opening group game, while World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries opens his title bid against Steve Lennon.

Dutch star Dirk van Duijvenbode and two-time finalist Gary Anderson will collide in another stellar showdown, as 2014 runner-up Dave Chisnall meets a resurgent Stephen Bunting.

Martijn Kleermaker will make his Wolverhampton debut against 2018 World Champion Rob Cross, while three-time finalist James Wade kicks off the evening's action against Poland's No 1 Krzysztof Ratajski.

The group stage continues on Sunday, with Saturday's winning players facing off and the losing players also meeting each other, before the final round-robin games take place across Monday and Tuesday.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, the top two players from each group will move through to the knockout stage.

The last 16 will be split across Wednesday and Thursday evening, with the quarter-finals being held on Friday and Saturday.

The tournament then concludes with a bumper double-session on Sunday November 19, as the afternoon's semi-finals are followed by the final in the evening session.

The Groups

Group A

Michael Smith (1)

James Wade

Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Girvan

Group B

Jonny Clayton (8)

Chris Dobey

Josh Rock

Berry van Peer

Group C

Luke Humphries (4)

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Gary Anderson

Steve Lennon

Group D

Gerwyn Price (5)

Ryan Searle

Gian van Veen

Nathan Rafferty

Group E

Peter Wright (2)

Dave Chisnall

Stephen Bunting

Stowe Buntz

Group F

Danny Noppert (7)

Andrew Gilding

Brendan Dolan

Haruki Muramatsu

Group G

Michael van Gerwen (3)

Rob Cross

Martijn Kleermaker

Fallon Sherrock

Group H

Nathan Aspinall (6)

Damon Heta

Ricardo Pietreczko

Beau Greaves

Schedule of Play

Saturday November 11

Afternoon Session (1300-1700 GMT)

Group Stage x8 - Groups B-D-F-H First Matches

Damon Heta vs Ricardo Pietreczko (H)

Andrew Gilding vs Brendan Dolan (F)

Ryan Searle vs Gian van Veen (D)

Chris Dobey vs Josh Rock (B)

Danny Noppert vs Haruki Muramatsu (F)

Nathan Aspinall vs Beau Greaves (H)

Jonny Clayton vs Berry van Peer (B)

Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Rafferty (D)

Evening Session (1900-2300 GMT)

Group Stage x8 - Groups A-C-E-G First Matches

James Wade vs Krzysztof Ratajski (A)

Rob Cross vs Martijn Kleermaker (G)

Dave Chisnall vs Stephen Bunting (E)

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Gary Anderson (C)

Luke Humphries vs Steve Lennon (C)

Peter Wright vs Stowe Buntz (E)

Michael van Gerwen vs Fallon Sherrock (G)

Michael Smith vs Nathan Girvan (A)

Sunday November 12

Afternoon Session (1300-1700 GMT)

Group Stage x8 - Groups B-D-F-H Second Matches

Saturday's winning players in each group meet, and Saturday's losing players in each group meet.

Evening Session (1900-2300 GMT)

Group Stage x8 - Groups A-C-E-G Second Matches

Saturday's winning players in each group meet, and Saturday's losing players in each group meet.

Monday November 13 (1900-2300 GMT)

Group Stage x8 - Groups A-D Final Matches

Tuesday November 14 (1900-2300 GMT)

Group Stage x8 - Groups E-H Final Matches

Wednesday November 15 (1900-2300 GMT)

Second Round x4

Thursday November 16 (1900-2300 GMT)

Second Round x4

Friday November 17 (1900-2300 GMT)

Quarter-Finals x2

Saturday November 18 (1900-2300 GMT)

Quarter-Finals x2

Sunday November 19

Afternoon Session (1300-1700 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Evening Session (1900-2100 GMT)

Final

Format

Group Stage - Best of 9 legs

Second Round - Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 31 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 31 legs

Final - Best of 31 legs

Tournament Rules

Group Stage

Players receive two points for a win.

To split a two-way Points tie for any position within a group, the following process will be used:

- Leg Difference

- Group Match winner

To split a three-way Points tie for positions within a group, the following process will be used:

- Leg Difference

- Legs Won

- Legs Won Against Throw

- Tournament Average

- If still a tie for one or more places, there will be a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate the players.

In the event a "Nine-Dart Shoot-Out" finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with their three darts.

Knockout Stage

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in played a knockout format, using the following bracket:

Winner Group A v Runner-Up Group B

Winner Group B v Runner-Up Group A

Winner Group C v Runner-Up Group D

Winner Group D v Runner-Up Group C

Winner Group E v Runner-Up Group F

Winner Group F v Runner-Up Group E

Winner Group G v Runner-Up Group H

Winner Group H v Runner-Up Group G

