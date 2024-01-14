PDC Q School: Dom Taylor, Jeffrey de Graaf final winners as Fallon Sherrock's quest for 2024-25 card ends

Dom Taylor and Jeffrey de Graaf were the two outright winners on the final day of PDC Q School, while 23 further players also earned their Tour cards for 2024-25.

Fallon Sherrock was however unsuccessful in her attempt to secure a place on the Tour after losing her first-round match on the final day, 6-3 to Ashley Coleman.

The fourth and final day of the Q School finals at the simultaneous events in the UK and Germany on Sunday represented the last chance for players to win a place on the professional tour, which they could do by either winning the respective day outright or by finishing among the required leading positions on the Orders of Merit.

At UK qualifying in Milton Keynes, Taylor won through to be the final individual day winner.

Image: Dom Taylor secured his place on the professional tour in emphatic fashion in the final against Joshua Richardson (PDC image)

Wins in the earlier rounds over Greg Ritchie, Thomas Lovely, Patrick Lynskey and Alan Norris were followed by a 6-1 triumph over Tom Lonsdale in the quarter finals. Taylor then beat Matthew Dennant 6-4 in the semi-finals.

Joshua Richardson awaited in the final and although the pressure was effectively off both players by then as they had each done enough on the Order of Merit to qualify whatever the final result, Taylor crowned the achievement by taking the final 6-1.

Meanwhile in Germany, De Graaf, who made the third round of the PDC World Championship earlier this month before losing to Rob Cross, regained his card after edging out Dutchman Jitse van der Wal 6-5 in a closely-fought final.

It was a doubly crucial win for the 33-year-old as while Van der Wal was already assured of his card through the Order of Merit, De Graaf had not, so required the win to get through.

Qualifiers from UK Order of Merit: Matthew Dennant, William Borland, Josh Richardson, James Hurrell, George Killington, Danny Lauby, Rhys Griffin, Brett Claydon, Darren Beveridge, Adam Hunt

Qualifiers from European Order of Merit: Haupai Puha, Jules van Dongen, Radek Szaganski, Chris Landman, Patrick Geeraets, Jitse van der Wal, Paul Krohne, Benjamin Reus, Mario Vandenbogaerde, Lukas Wenig, Thibault Tricole, Michele Turetta, Tim Wolters

Who progressed from PDC Q School? The final results

Image: Check out the 31 players who earned their PDC Tour cards at Qualifying School (PDC image)

