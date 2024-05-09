Premier League Darts table: Latest standings as Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen secure play-off spots

Check out the latest standings from the BetMGM Premier League Darts season.

The regular Premier League season runs for 16 weeks, with the top four after that advancing to the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on Thursday May 23.

Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen are assured of places in the final showdown. Michael Smith will battle it out with Nathan Aspinall for the final spot.

Peter Wright, Rob Cross, and Gerwyn Price are the other players involved in the competition.

Keep track of the full Premier League Darts schedule with our fixture and results list.

Image: Michael van Gerwen is the defending Premier League champion

