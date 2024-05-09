 Skip to content

Premier League Darts table: Latest standings as Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen secure play-off spots

Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerrwen guaranteed Premier League Darts play-off places; Humphries wins Night 15 in Leeds with Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall fighting for the remaining Play-Off spot which takes place at London's O2 Arena on Thursday, May 23

Thursday 9 May 2024 23:52, UK

How the Premier League Darts table looks after Night 15 in Leeds
Image: How the Premier League Darts table looks after Night 15 in Leeds

Check out the latest standings from the BetMGM Premier League Darts season.

The regular Premier League season runs for 16 weeks, with the top four after that advancing to the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on Thursday May 23.

Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen are assured of places in the final showdown. Michael Smith will battle it out with Nathan Aspinall for the final spot.

Peter Wright, Rob Cross, and Gerwyn Price are the other players involved in the competition.

