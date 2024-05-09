Premier League Darts table: Latest standings as Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen secure play-off spots

Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerrwen guaranteed Premier League Darts play-off places; Humphries wins Night 15 in Leeds with Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall fighting for the remaining Play-Off spot which takes place at London's O2 Arena on Thursday, May 23
Thursday 9 May 2024 23:52, UK
Check out the latest standings from the BetMGM Premier League Darts season.
The regular Premier League season runs for 16 weeks, with the top four after that advancing to the Play-Offs at The O2 in London on Thursday May 23.
Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen are assured of places in the final showdown. Michael Smith will battle it out with Nathan Aspinall for the final spot.
Peter Wright, Rob Cross, and Gerwyn Price are the other players involved in the competition.
Keep track of the full Premier League Darts schedule with our fixture and results list.
Watch Premier League Darts every Thursday on Sky Sports and see the latest darts news on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.