Why is Luke Littler experimenting with his technique? Will it help him win a Premier League night?

Teenager Luke Littler was spotted experimenting with his throwing technique during Thursday's Premier League Darts in Newcastle. Will it help him win a Premier League night?

Littler, 17, defeated Peter Wright 6-5 in the quarter-finals in a classic encounter that went the distance to set up a final-four clash against Michael van Gerwen, where Littler piled on the pressure.

Van Gerwen missed six match darts allowing 'The Nuke' to take it to a decider, but the Dutchman kept his composure in the final leg, hitting a sublime 90 with two double 18s to win.

At the start of Littler's clash against Van Gerwen, Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle said: "He's changed the way he's been throwing throughout his entire career. Luke now brings the dart back, sets it, then throws.

"It is now not one motion and this will give him a bit of time to move around the board and maybe give him that little bit of time from the 60 to the double 10 and not feel like he has to pause because he's rushing.

"Maybe he saw it as a weakness and wants to put it right straight away."

Former Lakeside champion Glen Durrant was "surprised" to see Littler make changes to his his game so early on in his career.

"He normally plays on real instinct," he said. "He's an absolute rhythm player and an absolute monster of a player. It's his attitude, it's his attribute, it's his behaviours that impress me more than his prowess.

"Just at the end of his backswing, it's incredible from a player who's just walking on air at the moment is even thinking and striving for excellency even now."

Speaking after Van Gerwen wrapped up victory in Newcastle, Mardle said: "The start of the night he was throwing this way and he did the same against Van Gerwen but then changed halfway through the game where he was seemingly not happy about the way he was throwing.

"This was a new thing tonight. He may have done it through the Pro Tours this week, but this was a new thing tonight that he abandoned against Michael in the last knockings.

"When you change your throw, you're also changing your routine and he clearly felt that wasn't helping him so he changed back.

"It's up to him, and in my opinion it had no bearing on the result. It had no bearing on how he played against Peter Wright - the kid can play no matter how he throws."

Explained: What type of darts does Littler use and how does he throw them?

Image: Littler enjoys throwing with longer 45mm points

The World Championship finalist uses his own set of darts manufactured by his sponsors Target. They're a pixel grip which tend to be expensive compared to normal darts with longer 45mm points.

He uses the No 6 K Flex in 26mm which makes the arrows an all-in-one system so they don't pop off when he holds a bunch of flights.

Littler stands in a standard position, holding his darts with his thumb, finger and middle finger with the point lying on his forefinger.

The teenager uses longer points so that when the darts sits in the board there's more room of scoring a maximum or 140, whereas smaller points go through the board, therefore making it harder to score a 180.

Can Littler win a Premier League night?

Littler has plenty of time on his hands and with 12 more nights to go before the Play-Offs he's sitting in a healthy position in the table.

Remember, the top four qualify for the big night at London's O2, and Littler is currently well positioned in third spot with seven points.

It seems just a matter of time before the 17-year-old claims his maiden nightly win.

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Night 5 Westpoint Exeter Feb 29 Night 6 The Brighton Centre March 7 Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 14 Night 8 3Arena, Dublin March 21 Night 9 SSE Arena, Belfast March 28 Night 10 AO Arena, Manchester April 4 Night 11 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 11 Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 18 Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 25 Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 2 Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds May 9 Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 16 Play-Offs The O2, London May 23

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Michael van Gerwen is the seven-time Premier League champion

Premier League Darts now heads to the Westpoint Exeter next Thursday night.

League leader Van Gerwen takes on World Champion Luke Humphries in the evening's opening quarter-final.

Night Three runner-up Nathan Aspinall will play Wright, Gerwyn Price faces Rob Cross, while Littler and Michael Smith also go head to head.

Live Premier League Darts Thursday 29th February 7:00pm

Fixtures: Night Five, Westpoint Exeter on Thursday February 29 Quarter-finals Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Michael Smith

