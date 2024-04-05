Luke Littler: Wayne Mardle says teenage darting prodigy is 'changing the game'

Wayne Mardle says Luke Littler is "going to change the game" with the way he plays darts after the 17-year-old claimed his second-straight Premier League nightly win in Manchester on Thursday.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Littler moved top of the table as he backed up his triumph in Belfast last week with another on Night 10, defeating Michael van Gerwen 6-3 in the quarter-finals, Nathan Aspinall 6-4 in the semis and then Gerwyn Price 6-3 in the final.

Premier League Darts - Night 10 results Quarter-finals Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Rob Cross Luke Littler 6-3 Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith 6-3 Luke Humphries Gerwyn Price 6-4 Peter Wright Semi-finals Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Luke Littler Michael Smith 3-6 Gerwyn Price Final Luke Littler 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Sky Sports' Mardle says the lack of convention shown by Littler - who has picked up an army of fans since reaching the final of the World Championship at Alexandra Palace in January - is changing the way he thinks about darts.

One such example was when Littler completed a 131 checkout against Aspinall with two double tops.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler hit this sensational finish during his semi-final match against Nathan Aspinall on Night 10 of the Premier League in Manchester.

Mardle said: "I have watched, played and been involved in darts for way too long and Luke coming along and doing what he is doing has changed my opinion about how things should be done.

"Darts is all about patterns but he doesn't care about patterns and goes his own way. He doesn't care if someone says 'don't do that'.

"When someone is good enough to do that, you realise it is not a problem. He has opened my eyes. You don't need to stick to convention.

"He is going to change the game by doing it. The kids and adults will learn from him. There are no negatives."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler was pleased to take the Night 10 victory in Manchester but couldn't hide his disappointment in Manchester United losing late on at Chelsea.

Speaking after his victory, Littler told Sky Sports: "I think I have definitely settled into the Premier League. The first five to six weeks I won my first game and then lost, but winning in Belfast last week gave me so much confidence.

"There are still a lot of weeks to go, so I have to keep plugging away and getting points and I am sure I will make the play-offs."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Aspinall and Luke Littler enjoyed The Asp's walk-on in Manchester ahead of their semi-final match on Night 10 of the Premier League.

Littler is now onto 23 points for the campaign, one clear of world No 1 and reigning world champion Luke Humphries, with Aspinall (18 points) and Van Gerwen (17 points) rounding out the play-off spots with six weeks of the regular season to come.

'Van Gerwen in danger of missing play-offs'

Sky Sports commentator Dan Dawson doesn't believe Littler's showing in Manchester was his best, however, and has concerns over Van Gerwen's form as he falls down the leaderboard with only one win from the last six weeks.

Image: How the Premier League Darts table looks after Night 10

"I don't want to be contrarian, but I don't think he [Littler] was that good tonight," Dawson said on the Love The Darts Podcast.

"Van Gerwen was poor. Neither of them were that good in that game, Littler was just a bit better. And I don't think he was that brilliant against Aspinall - he was beatable.

"Look, he has thrown some good stuff at points tonight and he has won, but he's played better than this on a number of nights and come away with a semi-final defeat or whatever.

"A lot of things are going this young man's way, and we already know his quality. He's amazing, absolutely brilliant, and he's now winning things when he's not playing his best.

"Being top of the Premier League after this many weeks is a real statement of intent. He's going to be at the O2 [for the play-offs], I'm pretty sure of that, though I'm not sure Michael van Gerwen is going to be at this rate."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler beat Michael van Gerwen in their quarter-final tie on Night 10 of the Premier League in Manchester.

Dawson added: "I don't really know what's going on or where he's at. He was doing things in that game with Littler that I don't really understand.

"You expect MVG to come good, and he did in this Premier League by winning three weeks on the trot, but he has been poor since then.

"If you look at the last two years in the Premier League, his second half of each campaign has not been good. He only won four games in the last seven weeks last year and he only won six in seven the year before. He dropped down the league.

"It's Rob Cross and Michael Smith that are closer to that top four, and right now it's Van Gerwen sat on the precipice. Luke Humphries is playing brilliantly, Littler is playing brilliantly and Nathan Aspinall has leapfrogged him.

"He is in danger. If he doesn't buck his ideas up, he might miss out on the play-offs - which has happened before but is a rarity."

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Night 1 Cardiff Feb 1 Winner: Michael Smith Night 2 Berlin Feb 8 Winner: Michael van Gerwen Night 3 Glasgow Feb 15 Winner: Michael van Gerwen Night 4 Newcastle Feb 22 Winner: Michael van Gerwen Night 5 Exeter Feb 29 Winner: Nathan Aspinall Night 6 Brighton March 7 Winner: Luke Humphries Night 7 Nottingham March 14 Winner: Luke Humphries Night 8 Dublin March 21 Winner: Luke Humphries Night 9 Belfast March 28 Winner: Luke Littler Night 10 Manchester April 4 Winner: Luke Littler Night 11 Birmingham April 11 Night 12 Rotterdam April 18 Night 13 Liverpool April 25 Night 14 Aberdeen May 2 Night 15 Leeds May 9 Night 16 Sheffield May 16 Finals Night The O2, London May 23

The Premier League next heads to Birmingham for Night 11 next Thursday, with Littler to play Rob Cross, Price to face Smith, Van Gerwen to meet Aspinall and Wright to tackle Humphries.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England cricket, darts, tennis and so much more.