Luke Littler targets Premier League Darts top spot as Peter Wright seeks Scottish cheer in Aberdeen

Luke Little says his sights are now fixed on top spot in Premier League Darts, in the 17-year-old's debut campaign, as he arrives in Aberdeen five points clear of his closest challenger Luke Humphries.

Littler went on to celebrate his third nightly victory of the season in Liverpool before capping off a memorable few days with his second European Tour title at last weekend's Austrian Darts Open.

"Top spot is my target now," said Littler, who faces Nathan Aspinall in the quarters this week - an opponent he has beaten in five of six meetings in 2024.

"It would mean everything to finish top [of the table], but I'm just really happy to be where I am now, five points clear.

"I was playing with complete freedom in Liverpool, especially in the semi-finals against Nathan, and I managed to get over the line which has given me so much confidence.

"I am taking everything in my stride. I've gained so much experience in this year's Premier League, and it's definitely helped me as a player."

Peter Wright, meanwhile, is determined to give his Scottish supporters something to cheer when he competes in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Wright is mathematically out of contention for a top-four finish following his quarter-final defeat in Liverpool last week, although the Scot may still have a significant say on the Play-Off picture.

The two-time world champion will take on Michael Smith in Thursday's opening quarter-final, with Smith currently four points adrift of fourth-placed Michael van Gerwen.

Smith has won both of the pair's meetings in 2024, but a return to home soil provides Wright with the necessary incentive to buck that trend.

"I am really looking forward to it. Hopefully I can win the night for my fans," said Wright, the solitary Scottish representative in this year's eight-player field.

"You don't want to let the crowd down, you don't want to let your country down, but I feel good, and I believe I can do it.

Image: Peter Wright says he is focussed on beating Michael Smith in Aberdeen, despite being out of the Play-Off picture

"I've gone back to choosing the darts I want on the night, and I'm in a better place mentally for doing that, which is what I'm going to carry on doing.

"The pressure is going to be on the players fighting for the Play-Offs, not me anymore, so I can go up and enjoy it and hopefully perform at my best."

Night 14: Thursday May 2, P&J Live, Aberdeen

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright vs Michael Smith

Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price vs Luke Humphries

