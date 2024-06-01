US Darts Masters: Luke Littler defeats Matt Campbell during stunning debut in New York

Luke Littler defeated Canadian number one Matt Campbell 6-0 in under 10 minutes during a stunning debut in New York said it would "mean the world" to lift the US Darts Masters trophy.

The 17-year-old recorded a 103.66 average to dispatch Campbell, who he also beat during his record-breaking World Championship campaign, in nine minutes and 52 seconds to cap a fine first competitive showing in the United States.

At the event at Madison Square Garden, Littler was making his first appearance since winning the Premier League title in London on May 23.

"I couldn't wait to get on that stage tonight," said Littler.

"I felt really comfortable and everything just went well. I can't wait to play tomorrow now.

"With the amount of top athletes that have performed here, it would mean the world to lift this trophy, and hopefully I can go all the way."

The victory comes just a week after Littler claimed the Premier League title with an 11-7 victory over Luke Humphries at the O2 Arena, winning six of the last eight legs to defeat the world champion.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Next up he will compete for a place in the semi-finals against reigning North American winner Jeff Smith, who beat 2023 world champion Michael Smith 6-1 after he was successful with six of his nine attempts at doubles.

"I absolutely love New York, this city has pretty much adopted me," said Smith.

"I'm Jeff Smith, I'm not worried about Luke Littler. He's a generational talent, there's no doubt about that, but I just have to worry about what I do.

"I'm here with a point to prove, and that's it. Me reaching the final wasn't a fluke last year, and I want to come back and compete again."

Elsewhere, Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen and Humphries all won.

bet365 US Darts Masters

Saturday, June 1

Quarter-finals

Best of 11 legs

Semi-finals

Best of 13 legs

Final

Best of 15 legs

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.