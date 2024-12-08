Beau Greaves wins WDF Women's World Darts Championship title for third year running as Paul Lim, 70, bids for fairytale win in Men's final

Beau Greaves claimed a third consecutive WDF Women’s World Championship title after beating Scottish teenager Sophie McKinlay to continue her dominance at Lakeside.

It's now a dozen match victories on the bounce at the famous venue for Greaves as the women's world No 1 defeated her opponent by four sets to one.

McKinlay - who ended up tasting defeat in a second final of the day after losing the Girls' World Championship final against Paige Pauling earlier on Sunday - does hold the distinction of being only person to take a set off Beau Greaves in this year's World Championship, punishing four missed set darts from the two-time winner to take the opener 3-2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beau Greaves dismantled Cameron Menzies 5-1 to secure her first win at the Grand Slam of Darts last month

From there though, Greaves responded in typical fashion reeling off 12 of the next 14 legs, clocking six maximums along the way, to seal a hat-trick of WDF titles.

In the men's competition, 70-year-old Paul Lim - who famously achieved the first World Championship nine-dart finish in 1990 - will be hoping secure a fairytale triumph in the Men's final against Ireland's Shane McGuirk, after a magnificent tournament.

When will the PDC World Darts Championship take place?

The tournament gets under way at Alexandra Palace on Sunday December 15, with three first-round matches and one second-round match on the opening evening.

There will be live darts over each of the following eight days, including seven afternoon sessions, with the usual three-day break from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day before returning with the third round and a double session on December 27.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Follow the biggest darts stars behind the scenes of the biggest competitions in Game of Throws: Inside the Darts on Sky Documentaries

The third and fourth rounds will be completed by December 30 before a night off on New Year's Eve, with the quarter-finals held across two sessions on New Year's Day ahead of the semi-finals on January 2 and the final on Friday January 3.

The full day-by-day schedule for this year's tournament can be found here.

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live from December 15-January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.