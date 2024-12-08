Beau Greaves wins WDF Women's World Darts Championship title for third year running as Paul Lim, 70, bids for fairytale win in Men's final
Beau Greaves defeated Scotland's Sophie McKinlay to seal a hat-trick of titles; Paul Lim is in action later on Sunday in the men's final against Ireland's Shane McGuirk; Watch every session of the PDC World Darts Championship from December 15 to January 3 live on Sky Sports
Sunday 8 December 2024 20:14, UK
Beau Greaves claimed a third consecutive WDF Women’s World Championship title after beating Scottish teenager Sophie McKinlay to continue her dominance at Lakeside.
It's now a dozen match victories on the bounce at the famous venue for Greaves as the women's world No 1 defeated her opponent by four sets to one.
McKinlay - who ended up tasting defeat in a second final of the day after losing the Girls' World Championship final against Paige Pauling earlier on Sunday - does hold the distinction of being only person to take a set off Beau Greaves in this year's World Championship, punishing four missed set darts from the two-time winner to take the opener 3-2.
- Beau Greaves open to playing men 'more regularly'
From there though, Greaves responded in typical fashion reeling off 12 of the next 14 legs, clocking six maximums along the way, to seal a hat-trick of WDF titles.
In the men's competition, 70-year-old Paul Lim - who famously achieved the first World Championship nine-dart finish in 1990 - will be hoping secure a fairytale triumph in the Men's final against Ireland's Shane McGuirk, after a magnificent tournament.
