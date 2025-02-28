Luke Humphries: World No 1 believes victory over Luke Littler in Premier League gives him confidence to win UK Open

Luke Humphries believes his first Premier League win over Luke Littler in the Night Four final will give him the confidence to win the UK Open this weekend.

Humphries earned his first Premier League Darts victory over Littler at the seventh attempt in the Night Four final in Exeter, further stretching his lead at the top of the 2025 table.

Littler threw an astonishing 20 maximums over the course of his three games, albeit his level dropped in the final against the world No 1, who took full advantage and saw himself home.

Now, Humphries will head to Minehead for the UK Open which will see PDC Tour Card Holders competing across three days of action alongside PDC Amateur Qualifiers and top players from the 2024 Winmau Challenge Tour and Development Tour Orders of Merit.

Humphries enters the UK Open in round four alongside the other big names such as Peter Wright, Danny Noppert, James Wade, and Gary Anderson and believes the win against Littler in the Premier League will only help boost his chances of finishing Sunday with another major to his name.

"It felt like hard work but felt good, I felt like my game was in a good way after I struggled," Humphries said.

"My finishing was good in moments and it wasn't so good at other times.

"It's a great start. I would love to win the group, it's a dream start and I need to keep pushing. This is going to give me confidence.

"I did a lot of things right tonight. I have a great opportunity to win another major and this win will give me that."

It means that Humphries' points tally through the first four weeks now sits at 15, seven clear of Littler in second, with the only other nightly winner in 2025, Gerwyn Price, in third on seven after his quarter-final exit in Exeter. Michael van Gerwen makes up the top four, on six points, despite also losing his opener on Night Four.

"Littler played fantastic tonight, didn't play that great in the final and I managed to put my foot on the gas right at the end of the legs," Humphries added.

"It's the first time I've beaten him in the Premier League. It gets harder every time you lose.

"In Glasgow, I had that problem with my finger, this time I felt a bit more fresh and nothing can stop me.

"My finishing is what helped me tonight."

'Hard to see Humphries stopping'

Sky Sports Darts' John Part believes the confidence Humphries will derive from his Premier League victory will help him going forward.

"It was the back end where he was most error-free. He had quality starting matches, which we could see, he was well focused and you admire that," Part said.

"He proved that tonight and it will build his confidence.

"Going forward, it's hard to see him stopping.

"Price looked good last week and Humphries dealt with that.

"Humphries made so much of his opportunity tonight and should be proud going forward.

"Humphries knows who he is as a player and he is trusting that to carry him through."

