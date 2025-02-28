UK Open: Beau Greaves to face Luke Humphries after stunning start on debut at 'FA Cup of darts'

Beau Greaves made a stunning start on her UK Open debut with successive 6-1 wins against Stefan Bellmont and Rhys Griffin before a 6-2 victory over Mickey Mansell to set up a clash with Luke Humphries in the fourth round.

Greaves, playing among a star-studded 158-player field at Butlin's Minehead Resort, took to the main stage where she dismantled Switzerland's Bellmont thanks to a 96 average and a spectacular 152 checkout in the third leg to set up a meeting with Griffin.

'Beau 'n' Arrow' then continued her sensational form with a second-round victory against the Welshman before quickly defeating 2024 Grand Slam semi-finalist Mansell to book her spot in the fourth round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Matthew Edgar and Abigail Davies looked ahead to Greaves' debut at the UK Open

She will now face world no 1 Humphries in the fourth round in which the world's top 32 enter the fray, including reigning champion Dimitri Van den Bergh and world champion Luke Littler.

Speaking on the Darts Show Podcast, darts player Matthew Edgar spoke about Greaves' chances, picking the Doncaster thrower as his one to watch.

He said: "Challenge Tour, Development Tour, Women's Series - she's top of all those three orders of merit with £17,000 worth of income so far. If you add in the WDF stuff, then she has the second-most money earned by any darts player in 2025 so far and she's playing so well. We've seen her play on the ProTour now.

"Beau is going to be one of those who will be feared and supported well by the crowd. She has the capabilities of actually winning the tournament."

