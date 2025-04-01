Luke Littler: Teenager fails to average over a ton in Players Championship exit to Scott Williams

World Champion Luke Littler endured a below-par day as the teenager failed to average over a ton in a disappointing exit to Scott Williams at Players Championship 10 on Tuesday.

The Warrington ace could only hit the heights of 97.82 as he went out 6-4 to 'Shaggy', who averaged 86, in their quarter-final showdown in Leicester.

Littler beat Adam Lipscombe and Dimitri Van den Bergh both by a 6-3 scoreline, and then came through against Jim Williams 6-4 and Justin Hood 6-2 before bowing out to Boston star Williams, who averaged 86, in the last eight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the full match from Littler's emphatic victory over Luke Humphries to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table

Williams reached the last four of a ProTour tournament for the first time since 2023, but bowed out to a red-hot Josh Rock, who averaged a whopping 110.34 and hit a brilliant 150 checkout in a 6-1 demolition against Martin Schindler before seeing off Williams 7-5.

Cameron Menzies edged out Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 in the quarter-finals, hitting 10 140s, with the Scot then defeating Michael Smith 7-5 to reach Tuesday's final.

Stephen Bunting showed glimpses of his best form ahead of Thursday night's Premier League clash against Nathan Aspinall in Berlin.

'The Bullet' averaged a remarkable 111.72 to beat Mike De Decker for a fifth successive match. He smashed in six out of eight doubles and hit a brilliant 167 on the way to achieving a 6-3 win but then lost in disappointing fashion to 'Bully Boy' 6-1 in the last eight.

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the Uber Arena, Berlin on Thursday, April 3 as Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price clash in a titanic quarter-final encounter, while Luke Littler takes on Chris Dobey. Watch Night Nine of Premier League Darts, in Berlin, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 6pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW