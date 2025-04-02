Stephen Bunting reveals how hypnotherapy helped rebuild career after crushing Premier League Darts dropping

Stephen Bunting has revealed how working with a hypnotherapist helped transform his career as he seeks his first Premier League win at the ninth time of asking.

The 39-year-old said his Premier League Darts relegation in 2015 "killed him" but that coping mechanisms developed with hypnotherapist Chris O'Connor have provided the foundation for his emergence as one of the world's best players.

"The Premier League 10 years ago sort of killed me," Bunting said. "When I got dropped, it was such a bitter pill to swallow.

"I didn't think I deserved to be dropped. I finished eighth, didn't get relegated and had some really good games. I believe I'm a better player now then I was then."

World No 5 Bunting has lost all eight fixtures of his 2025 Premier League campaign, a run that has left him rock bottom of the standings with his hopes of reaching the play-offs fading.

He kicks off Thursday's proceedings in Berlin against Nathan Aspinall, live on Sky Sports, and a bullish Bunting was confident a first victory in the tournament could be the first of many.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I know it [the floodgates] will [open]," Bunting said. "I honestly cannot wait to get my first win.

"I go into every Premier League game wanting to win. At the start I'd been hoping to win, but the confidence I've got off the way I've been playing, I'm really looking forward to Thursday night.

"The longer you go without a win, you always doubt yourself a bit. I've been happy with my performances; my scoring has been good.

"My doubles have let me down in some games and a game can switch off one mistake. It could hinge off a big finish, a double-double or a 180 at an important time.

"Even though I've lost eight games in the Premier League, this is surely my week. If not this week, then next week. I'm sure it's going to come."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler hammered Stephen Bunting 6-0 in the opening Premier League match in Newcastle

Bunting has been buoyed by his recent performances on the ProTour, averaging 103 across five games at Tuesday's Players Championship 10.

It's helped remind Bunting he possesses the tools needed to operate in the cutthroat environment of Premier League Darts.

"It's all about timing when you're in the Premier League, you don't get that extra breathing space that you get sometimes on a Pro Tour or European [match] because you are playing the best players in the world," he added.

"I need to realise that, maybe take that extra second to take my time to make sure it's the right dart and not a rushed dart.

"Timing is so important in the Premier League. With it being best of 11, it's cutthroat so it's about getting off to a very good start."

'I'm one of the best players in the world'

Bunting was Luke Littler's first victim as the defending champion stormed to victory on night eight in Newcastle last Thursday.

The reigning world champion reassured Bunting he would rediscover that winning feeling provided he stayed relaxed at the oche.

"When you get up on that stage against some of the best players in the world, sometimes it is hard to relax!" Bunting said.

"But I also believe I'm one of the best players in the world. Even though I haven't got a win so far, the mindset from day one has been to keep positive.

"I've not let the Premier League affect the ranked tournaments. It's all about keeping on top of being how good I can be. It's time to show people what I can do."

Premier League Darts - upcoming fixtures

Night Nine - April 3, Uber Arena, Berlin

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall vs Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross

Chris Dobey vs Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price

Watch Night Nine of Premier League Darts, in Berlin, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 6pm - Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.