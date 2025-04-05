International Darts Open 2025: Draw made with Gerwyn Price, Luke Humphries, Stephen Bunting in action

Gerwyn Price, Luke Humphries and Stephen Bunting are among the last 16 seeking the 2025 International Darts Open title in Germany.

Michael van Gerwen was replaced by Richard Veenstra in the tournament after the world No 3 withdrew due to a shoulder problem.

The third European Tour event of the year runs from April 4-6 in Riesa, where Martin Schindler is bidding to defend his title.

German No 1 Schindler, who memorably defeated Gerwyn Price in the 2024 final to secure his maiden European Tour title, began his defence with a win against Thomas Lovely in Friday's first round.

Following the conclusion of Saturday's second round, the last-16 ties will take place in Sunday's afternoon session before the tournament concludes with the staging of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session at the WT Energiesysteme Arena.

International Darts Open - Schedule of Play

April 4

First Round

Afternoon Session (12pm UK time)

Wessel Nijman 6-1 Radek Szaganski

Callan Rydz 4-6 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 Petr Krivka

Cameron Menzies 6-0 Kevin Knopf

Andrew Gilding 6-3 William O'Connor

Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Matt Campbell

Gian van Veen 6-1 Paul Goyer

Ryan Searle 3-6 Darius Labanauskas

Evening Session (6pm UK time)

Jermaine Wattimena 4-6 Karel Sedlacek

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2 Krzysztof Ratajski

Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Patrick Klingelhoefer

Michael Smith 3-6 Thibault Tricole

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Niko Springer

Martin Schindler 6-3 Thomas Lovely

Mike De Decker 6-3 Daniel Klose

Joe Cullen 6-1 Rob Owen

April 5

Second Round

Afternoon Session

Cameron Menzies 6-5 James Wade

Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Danny Noppert

Ross Smith 6-2 Ricardo Pietreczko

Damon Heta 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Chris Dobey

Stephen Bunting 6-4 Darius Labanauskas

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Luke Woodhouse

Evening Session

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Thibault Tricole

Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 Jonny Clayton

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Mike De Decker

Luke Humphries 6-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Andrew Gilding 6-0 Richard Veenstra

Peter Wright 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Joe Cullen

Josh Rock 6-4 Gian van Veen

Martin Schindler Bye (Rob Cross withdrew after the event began)

April 6

Afternoon Session (12pm UK time)

Third Round (last 16)

Luke Humphries vs Ross Smith

Damon Heta vs Wessel Nijman

Stephen Bunting vs Cameron Menzies

Raymond van Barneveld vs Karel Sedlacek

Andrew Gilding vs Josh Rock

Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall

Martin Schindler vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Dave Chisnall vs Peter Wright

Evening Session (6pm UK time)

Quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Final