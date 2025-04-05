International Darts Open 2025: Draw made with Gerwyn Price, Luke Humphries, Stephen Bunting in action
Luke Littler not involved but Gerwyn Price, Luke Humphries, Stephen Bunting among last 16 at International Darts Open in Germany; watch Night 10 of Premier League Darts from Manchester, live from 7pm on Thursday April 10 on Sky Sports Action
Saturday 5 April 2025 22:39, UK
Gerwyn Price, Luke Humphries and Stephen Bunting are among the last 16 seeking the 2025 International Darts Open title in Germany.
Michael van Gerwen was replaced by Richard Veenstra in the tournament after the world No 3 withdrew due to a shoulder problem.
The third European Tour event of the year runs from April 4-6 in Riesa, where Martin Schindler is bidding to defend his title.
- Darts in 2025: Key dates for Premier League and more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
- Get BREAKING NEWS notifications to your phone! 🔔
German No 1 Schindler, who memorably defeated Gerwyn Price in the 2024 final to secure his maiden European Tour title, began his defence with a win against Thomas Lovely in Friday's first round.
Following the conclusion of Saturday's second round, the last-16 ties will take place in Sunday's afternoon session before the tournament concludes with the staging of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a bumper evening session at the WT Energiesysteme Arena.
International Darts Open - Schedule of Play
April 4
First Round
Afternoon Session (12pm UK time)
Wessel Nijman 6-1 Radek Szaganski
Callan Rydz 4-6 Mario Vandenbogaerde
Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 Petr Krivka
Cameron Menzies 6-0 Kevin Knopf
Andrew Gilding 6-3 William O'Connor
Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Matt Campbell
Gian van Veen 6-1 Paul Goyer
Ryan Searle 3-6 Darius Labanauskas
Evening Session (6pm UK time)
Jermaine Wattimena 4-6 Karel Sedlacek
Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 Patrick Klingelhoefer
Michael Smith 3-6 Thibault Tricole
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Niko Springer
Martin Schindler 6-3 Thomas Lovely
Mike De Decker 6-3 Daniel Klose
Joe Cullen 6-1 Rob Owen
April 5
Second Round
Afternoon Session
Cameron Menzies 6-5 James Wade
Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Danny Noppert
Ross Smith 6-2 Ricardo Pietreczko
Damon Heta 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde
Wessel Nijman 6-3 Chris Dobey
Stephen Bunting 6-4 Darius Labanauskas
Dave Chisnall 6-2 Luke Woodhouse
Evening Session
Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Thibault Tricole
Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 Jonny Clayton
Gerwyn Price 6-4 Mike De Decker
Luke Humphries 6-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Andrew Gilding 6-0 Richard Veenstra
Peter Wright 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse
Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Joe Cullen
Josh Rock 6-4 Gian van Veen
Martin Schindler Bye (Rob Cross withdrew after the event began)
April 6
Afternoon Session (12pm UK time)
Third Round (last 16)
Luke Humphries vs Ross Smith
Damon Heta vs Wessel Nijman
Stephen Bunting vs Cameron Menzies
Raymond van Barneveld vs Karel Sedlacek
Andrew Gilding vs Josh Rock
Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall
Martin Schindler vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Dave Chisnall vs Peter Wright
Evening Session (6pm UK time)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final