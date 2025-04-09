Gerwyn Price maintains hot streak with another Players Championship success as Luke Littler exits early

Gerwyn Price claimed victory in the final of Players Championship 12 after world champion Luke Littler had bowed out in the last 16.

The 40-year-old Welshman survived a concerted fightback by Josh Rock to clinch a dramatic 8-7 win at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester.

The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, playing in his second Players Championship final this year, had agonisingly missed out on a second nine-dart leg of the day when he fell just short of double 12 as he went for a 141 out-shot at 7-5.

Price, who averaged almost 111 as he dispatched Ian White in the semi-finals, kept his nerve to hit double 10 and claim a third title in 2025.

Rock, who had completed a nine-dart finish in his third round win over Matt Campbell, eased his way into the final with a 7-4 victory over Gian van Veen which was secured with an 11-dart leg.

Image: Luke Littler lost 6-5 to Ritchie Edhouse at Players Championship 12

Earlier, Ritchie Edhouse dumped world No 2 Littler out of the tournament in a tense conclusion to their last-16 match.

Littler hit double five rather than double top as he attempted a 120 checkout to leave world No 26 Edhouse a tops finish, and he duly obliged with his first dart to progress.

The teenager had earlier recovered from a 4-1 deficit to lead 5-4, but could not close the match out.

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Premier League Darts Night 10 in Manchester

The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 as home favourite Littler and Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Michael van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey.

Fixtures: Night 10 at AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 Quarter-finals Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries

Watch Night 10 of Premier League Darts, in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

