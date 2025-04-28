Austrian Darts Open: Draw, schedule and results from PDC European Tour event with Peter Wright and Chris Dobey in action
Full line-up, schedule and fixtures for the Elten Safety Shoes Austrian Darts Open title, where Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting, and Nathan Aspinall were all knocked out in the last-32; Martin Schindler defeated Ross Smith in the final
Monday 28 April 2025 08:32, UK
Full line-up and results from the Elten Safety Shoes Austrian Darts Open title, where Martin Schindler impressed to claim his first European Tour win of 2025.
The fifth European Tour event of 2025 saw a 48-player field competing for silverware at the Premstattner Halle, with top seed Jonny Clayton knocked out in his opening match as both Stephen Bunting and Nathan Aspinall also suffered early exits.
Schindler defeated Ross Smith 8-4 in the final to make it a hat-trick of European Tour titles since his first victory in Riesa just over a year ago, lifting him inside the top 20 on the the PDC Order of Merit.
Despite being victorious in the last European Trophy in Munich, world No 3 Michael van Gerwen didn't take part in the competition, while reigning world champion Luke Littler and world No 1 Luke Humphries were among the others to sit out the event.
Schedule of Play and Results
Friday April 25 - First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session
Matt Campbell 6-5 Patrick Geeraets
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Mickey Mansell
Ian White 6-5 Madars Razma
Chris Landman 6-5 Andrew Gilding
Thibault Tricole 6-3 Christian Goedl
Ryan Joyce 6-4 Teemu Harju
Ricardo Pietreczko 6-3 Tom Bissell
Matthew Dennant 6-2 Rowby-John Rodriguez
Evening Session
Niko Springer 6-1 Lukas Wenig
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Gyorgy Jehirszki
Wessel Nijman 6-4 William O'Connor
Karel Sedlacek 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
Mensur Suljovic 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse
Kevin Doets 6-3 Berry van Peer
Jermaine Wattimena 6-0 Zoran Lerchbacher
Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Nathan Rafferty
Saturday April 26 - Second Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session
Ross Smith 6-1 Chris Landman
Ryan Joyce 6-1 Ryan Searle
Danny Noppert 6-5 Niko Springer
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Gian van Veen
Joe Cullen 6-2 Thibault Tricole
Josh Rock 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski
Daryl Gurney 6-1 Mensur Suljovic
Wessel Nijman 6-4 Mike De Decker
Evening Session
Damon Heta 6-5 Karel Sedlacek
Peter Wright 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Jonny Clayton
Kevin Doets 6-2 Nathan Aspinall
Chris Dobey 6-1 Ricardo Pietreczko
Matt Campbell 6-4 Stephen Bunting
Martin Schindler 6-3 Matthew Dennant
Dave Chisnall 6-3 Ian White
Sunday April 27
Third Round
Afternoon Session (12pm UK time)
Daryl Gurney 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena
Josh Rock 6-5 Danny Noppert
Martin Schindler 6-5 Kevin Doets
Chris Dobey 6-1 Wessel Nijman
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Matt Campbell
Ross Smith 6-5 Peter Wright
Damon Heta 6-5 Joe Cullen
Ryan Joyce 6-3 Dave Chisnall
Evening Session (6pm UK time)
Quarter-Finals
Josh Rock 6-3 Daryl Gurney
Martin Schindler 6-4 Chris Dobey
Ross Smith 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Ryan Joyce 6-1 Damon Heta
Semi-Finals
Martin Schindler 7-6 Josh Rock
Ross Smith 7-4 Ryan Joyce
Final
Martin Schindler 8-4 Ross Smith
