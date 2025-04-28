Austrian Darts Open: Draw, schedule and results from PDC European Tour event with Peter Wright and Chris Dobey in action

Full line-up and results from the Elten Safety Shoes Austrian Darts Open title, where Martin Schindler impressed to claim his first European Tour win of 2025.

The fifth European Tour event of 2025 saw a 48-player field competing for silverware at the Premstattner Halle, with top seed Jonny Clayton knocked out in his opening match as both Stephen Bunting and Nathan Aspinall also suffered early exits.

Schindler defeated Ross Smith 8-4 in the final to make it a hat-trick of European Tour titles since his first victory in Riesa just over a year ago, lifting him inside the top 20 on the the PDC Order of Merit.

Image: Martin Schindler won the Elten Safety Shoes Austrian Darts Open

Despite being victorious in the last European Trophy in Munich, world No 3 Michael van Gerwen didn't take part in the competition, while reigning world champion Luke Littler and world No 1 Luke Humphries were among the others to sit out the event.

Schedule of Play and Results

Friday April 25 - First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session

Matt Campbell 6-5 Patrick Geeraets

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Mickey Mansell

Ian White 6-5 Madars Razma

Chris Landman 6-5 Andrew Gilding

Thibault Tricole 6-3 Christian Goedl

Ryan Joyce 6-4 Teemu Harju

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-3 Tom Bissell

Matthew Dennant 6-2 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Evening Session

Niko Springer 6-1 Lukas Wenig

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Gyorgy Jehirszki

Wessel Nijman 6-4 William O'Connor

Karel Sedlacek 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Mensur Suljovic 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse

Kevin Doets 6-3 Berry van Peer

Jermaine Wattimena 6-0 Zoran Lerchbacher

Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Nathan Rafferty

Image: Raymond van Barneveld was dumped out 6-2 in the first round by Karel Sedlacek

Saturday April 26 - Second Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session

Ross Smith 6-1 Chris Landman

Ryan Joyce 6-1 Ryan Searle

Danny Noppert 6-5 Niko Springer

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Gian van Veen

Joe Cullen 6-2 Thibault Tricole

Josh Rock 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

Daryl Gurney 6-1 Mensur Suljovic

Wessel Nijman 6-4 Mike De Decker

Evening Session

Damon Heta 6-5 Karel Sedlacek

Peter Wright 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Kevin Doets 6-2 Nathan Aspinall

Chris Dobey 6-1 Ricardo Pietreczko

Matt Campbell 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Martin Schindler 6-3 Matthew Dennant

Dave Chisnall 6-3 Ian White

Sunday April 27

Third Round

Afternoon Session (12pm UK time)

Daryl Gurney 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena

Josh Rock 6-5 Danny Noppert

Martin Schindler 6-5 Kevin Doets

Chris Dobey 6-1 Wessel Nijman

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Matt Campbell

Ross Smith 6-5 Peter Wright

Damon Heta 6-5 Joe Cullen

Ryan Joyce 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Evening Session (6pm UK time)

Quarter-Finals

Josh Rock 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Martin Schindler 6-4 Chris Dobey

Ross Smith 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Ryan Joyce 6-1 Damon Heta

Semi-Finals

Martin Schindler 7-6 Josh Rock

Ross Smith 7-4 Ryan Joyce

Final

Martin Schindler 8-4 Ross Smith

Where does the Premier League head next?

