European Darts Grand Prix: Gary Anderson begins title defence in style as Michael van Gerwen exits
Gary Anderson begins European Darts Grand Prix title defence in style but Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting are all beaten; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday up to and including the Play-Offs at London's O2 arena on May 29
Saturday 3 May 2025 22:46, UK
Gary Anderson began his defence of the Elten Safety Shoes European Darts Grand Prix title in style but Premier League Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall, Chris Dobey and Stephen Bunting all exited.
Scotsman Anderson had taken glory at the Glaspalast in 2024, and returned to action on the Winamax European Tour with a 110.16 average - aided by nine 180s - to see off World Youth Champion Gian van Veen in a deciding leg after an enthralling day of second round action in Sindelfingen.
The Dutch ace opened their second round tie with a 142 finish, and he also took out 120 and 88 to move 5-3 up - only for Anderson to sweep to victory with legs of 14, 11 and 14 darts.
- Premier League darts 2025: Schedule, format, venues, players
- Darts in 2025: Key dates for Premier League and more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
Anderson will now play another former World Champion, Rob Cross, in Sunday afternoon's third round, after the Englishman punished 14 missed doubles from Mike De Decker to prevail 6-3 in their clash.
World No 1 Luke Humphries raced past Connor Scutt for the loss of just one leg, as he began his challenge to claim a first European Tour win of the year.
He now takes on six-time European Tour event winner Michael Smith in the last 16, after the St Helens ace came from 3-0 and 5-2 down to edge out Daniel Klose.
Home hopes in Sindelfingen will rest on the shoulders of Martin Schindler on Sunday, after the Austrian Darts Open winner began his bid for back-to-back titles with a 6-4 comeback victory against Josh Rock.
Rock led 3-1 and 4-2, but a sublime 10-darter from Schindler levelled during a run of four straight legs which propelled him into a third round date with Dirk van Duijvenbode.
Van Duijvenbode had earlier claimed his first big-stage win over Van Gerwen, pulling clear of the three-time World Champion with a trio of 14-darters before wrapping up a 6-3 triumph with a 101 average.
James Wade finished six doubles from 10 attempts as he saw off Joe Cullen 6-4, and he progresses to meet Niels Zonneveld following the Dutch left-hander's impressive 6-2 win over Aspinall.
Dobey was another Premier League star to exit in round two as he went down 6-4 to Luke Woodhouse, who now takes on Ross Smith.
Smith - the runner-up in the Austrian Darts Open last week - finished six doubles from nine attempts as he pulled clear from three-all to defeat Dave Chisnall.
Danny Noppert came from 2-0 and 5-3 down to snatch a narrow 6-5 win over compatriot Wessel Nijman, and he now meets Andrew Gilding in a clash of former UK Open champions, after the Englishman defied checkouts of 160 and 135 from Jonny Clayton to prevail in a deciding leg.
Raymond van Barneveld booked his spot in the final day for the second time in 2025 by edging out Price in a decider.
Van Barneveld will open Sunday's third round action against Martin Lukeman, after the Grand Slam of Darts finalist reeled off five straight legs to wrap up a 6-2 win over Damon Heta.
Peter Wright began his bid to win a tenth European Tour title with an impressive 6-4 win over Leon Weber, averaging 105 and hitting half of his 12 attempts at a double.
Wright now faces an all-Scottish third round tie with Cameron Menzies, who defied a ton-plus average from Bunting to claim a 6-2 win over the International Darts Open winner by hitting an impressive six doubles from seven attempts.
The tournament concludes on Sunday, with the third round taking place in the afternoon session ahead of the evening's decisive quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.
Elten Safety Shoes European Darts Grand Prix
Saturday May 3
Second Round
Afternoon Session
Danny Noppert 6-5 Wessel Nijman
Martin Lukeman 6-2 Damon Heta
Michael Smith 6-5 Daniel Klose
Gary Anderson 6-5 Gian van Veen
Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Chris Dobey
Niels Zonneveld 6-2 Nathan Aspinall
Rob Cross 6-3 Mike De Decker
Ross Smith 6-3 Dave Chisnall
Evening Session
James Wade 6-4 Joe Cullen
Andrew Gilding 6-5 Jonny Clayton
Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright 6-4 Leon Weber
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Michael van Gerwen
Luke Humphries 6-1 Connor Scutt
Martin Schindler 6-4 Josh Rock
Cameron Menzies 6-2 Stephen Bunting
Sunday May 4
Afternoon Session (12pm)
Third Round
Martin Lukeman vs Raymond van Barneveld
Rob Cross vs Gary Anderson
Niels Zonneveld vs James Wade
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Martin Schindler
Cameron Menzies vs Peter Wright
Andrew Gilding vs Danny Noppert
Luke Woodhouse vs Ross Smith
Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith
Evening Session (6pm)
Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Final
Where does the Premier League head next?
Fixtures: Night 14 at the First Direct Arena, Leeds on Thursday, May 8
|Quarter-finals
|Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price
|Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler
|Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries
|Stephen Bunting vs Chris Dobey
The Premier League continues at the First Direct Arena, Leeds on Thursday, May 8 as Michael van Gerwen takes on Luke Humphries, while Luke Littler faces Nathan Aspinall. Watch Night 14 of Premier League Darts, in Leeds, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm - stream with NOW.
Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW