Dutch Darts Championship: Stephen Bunting, Peter Wright, James Wade, and Josh Rock knocked out as Luke Humphries progresses
Peter Wright beaten by Wessel Nijman, Dirk van Duijvenbode defeated James Wade, and Niko Springer beat Stephen Bunting; Luke Humphries survived scare against Cameron Menzies ; watch Premier League Play-Offs at London's O2 arena - live on Sky Sports on Thursday from 7pm
Saturday 24 May 2025 22:14, UK
Stephen Bunting, James Wade, Peter Wright, and 2024 champion Josh Rock were all defeated on Day Two of the Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship as Luke Humphries managed to progress.
Bunting was defeated in a last-leg shootout by Niko Springer. 'The Bullet' missed his match darts in what was a sloppy display overall and allowed Springer to take out 100 on D16 for the 6-5 win against the fan favourite.
Wessel Nijman demolished Peter Wright 6-1 to pick up his first-ever victory against 'Snakebite' and ensure there will be a Dutchman in the quarter-finals of the Dutch Darts Championship.
While it was an erratic display from Wright, there was no slowing Nijman, who took out 101, 111, and 107 on the way to the domination.
He will face fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode for that spot in the quarter-finals. Van Duijvenbode continued his brilliant form from the opening day in an astonishing display of finishing for a 6-3 win over James Wade, pinning 112, 161, 117 and the 'Big Fish' to delight his home crowd.
In the other upset, reigning champion Rock fell at the first hurdle as he could not find the doubles with Ricardo Pietreczko working hard for the 6-4 win.
Meanwhile, Humphries averaged over 105 to fight back and survive a scare against Cameron Menzies 6-5 in a last-leg shootout, the pair throwing 13 180s between them in an epic contest.
Humphries will head to London's O2 Arena to battle for the Premier League Darts title on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports, but is first in Rosmalen to try and pick up another Euro Tour win.
In the early stages of the encounter it was all Menzies as he showed some clinical finishing and was finding 180s with ease.
However, Humphries held firm, found the crucial break of throw, then threw back-to-back maximums in the deciding leg to set up a clash with Michael Smith.
"I felt like I didn't do much wrong and the D16 cost me," Humphries told the PDC.
"Cameron played well.
"The crowd are amazing. We were in the back room, and you can hear them.
"I wasn't at my best, but I got the job done.
"I managed to fight back there in the end, I am proud of myself. I didn't give up."
Ross Smith defeated home favourite Raymond van Barneveld in a clinical 6-2 showing in Rosmalen.
Barney was unable to find his finishing as Smith focused on power scoring that silenced the very partisan crowd, Smith keeping his weekend going as he takes on Jonny Clayton in the last 16.
William O'Connor, who was a late replacement for Gerwyn Price, stood firm against Boris Krcmar to secure a 6-3 victory and ensure he continues his tournament, setting up a match with Ritchie Edhouse on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, it was announced that Michael van Gerwen pulled out of the Dutch Darts Championship after releasing a statement announcing he and his wife Daphne have separated.
The Dutchman's withdrawal from the tournament means scheduled opponent Mickey Mansell will now receive a bye into the third round.
In the afternoon session, some big names secured their name in Sunday's action, with Damon Heta starting the day with a 6-3 win over Jeffrey Sparidaans.
Dave Chisnall then suffered a 6-5 loss to Edhouse, with Michael Smith squeezing past Ryan Joyce with a 6-5 win, and Clayton coming away with a 6-2 victory over Max Hopp.
The afternoon concluded with Daryl Gurney completing a 6-5 win over Chris Dobey, Martin Schindler defeating Martin Lukeman 6-4, Danny Noppert beating Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-4, and Ryan Searle finishing the session with a 6-4 win over Ryan Meikle.
Saturday's results
Afternoon Session
Damon Heta 6-3 Jeffrey Sparidaans
Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Dave Chisnall
Michael Smith 6-5 Ryan Joyce
Jonny Clayton 6-2 Max Hopp
Daryl Gurney 6-5 Chris Dobey
Martin Schindler 6-4 Martin Lukeman
Danny Noppert 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde
Ryan Searle 6-4 Ryan Meikle
Evening Session
James Wade 3-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode
William O'Connor 6-3 Boris Krcmar
Ross Smith 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
Peter Wright 1-6 Wessel Nijman
Luke Humphries 6-5 Cameron Menzies
Stephen Bunting 5-6 Niko Springer
Josh Rock 4-6 Ricardo Pietreczko
Mickey Mansell Bye (Michael van Gerwen withdrew from the tournament)
Where does the Premier League head next?
The Premier League concludes at the O2 Arena, London on Thursday May 29 as table-topping Luke Littler takes on Nathan Aspinall and then Luke Humphries takes on Gerwyn Price in the other semi-final. Watch Finals Night of Premier League Darts, in London, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.
