Dutch Darts Championship: Stephen Bunting, Peter Wright, James Wade, and Josh Rock knocked out as Luke Humphries progresses

Stephen Bunting, James Wade, Peter Wright, and 2024 champion Josh Rock were all defeated on Day Two of the Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship as Luke Humphries managed to progress.

Bunting was defeated in a last-leg shootout by Niko Springer. 'The Bullet' missed his match darts in what was a sloppy display overall and allowed Springer to take out 100 on D16 for the 6-5 win against the fan favourite.

Wessel Nijman demolished Peter Wright 6-1 to pick up his first-ever victory against 'Snakebite' and ensure there will be a Dutchman in the quarter-finals of the Dutch Darts Championship.

While it was an erratic display from Wright, there was no slowing Nijman, who took out 101, 111, and 107 on the way to the domination.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He will face fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode for that spot in the quarter-finals. Van Duijvenbode continued his brilliant form from the opening day in an astonishing display of finishing for a 6-3 win over James Wade, pinning 112, 161, 117 and the 'Big Fish' to delight his home crowd.

In the other upset, reigning champion Rock fell at the first hurdle as he could not find the doubles with Ricardo Pietreczko working hard for the 6-4 win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries attempts to hit a 120 finish but busts, only to get another shot after Luke Littler fails to checkout, returning to the oche to finish the job.

Meanwhile, Humphries averaged over 105 to fight back and survive a scare against Cameron Menzies 6-5 in a last-leg shootout, the pair throwing 13 180s between them in an epic contest.

Humphries will head to London's O2 Arena to battle for the Premier League Darts title on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports, but is first in Rosmalen to try and pick up another Euro Tour win.

In the early stages of the encounter it was all Menzies as he showed some clinical finishing and was finding 180s with ease.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

However, Humphries held firm, found the crucial break of throw, then threw back-to-back maximums in the deciding leg to set up a clash with Michael Smith.

"I felt like I didn't do much wrong and the D16 cost me," Humphries told the PDC.

"Cameron played well.

"The crowd are amazing. We were in the back room, and you can hear them.

"I wasn't at my best, but I got the job done.

"I managed to fight back there in the end, I am proud of myself. I didn't give up."

Ross Smith defeated home favourite Raymond van Barneveld in a clinical 6-2 showing in Rosmalen.

Barney was unable to find his finishing as Smith focused on power scoring that silenced the very partisan crowd, Smith keeping his weekend going as he takes on Jonny Clayton in the last 16.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Willie O'Connor gets pumped up for his all-Irish clash against Dylan Slevin in the World Darts Championship - and the crowd love his walk-on track!

William O'Connor, who was a late replacement for Gerwyn Price, stood firm against Boris Krcmar to secure a 6-3 victory and ensure he continues his tournament, setting up a match with Ritchie Edhouse on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Michael van Gerwen pulled out of the Dutch Darts Championship after releasing a statement announcing he and his wife Daphne have separated.

The Dutchman's withdrawal from the tournament means scheduled opponent Mickey Mansell will now receive a bye into the third round.

In the afternoon session, some big names secured their name in Sunday's action, with Damon Heta starting the day with a 6-3 win over Jeffrey Sparidaans.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Dave Chisnall then suffered a 6-5 loss to Edhouse, with Michael Smith squeezing past Ryan Joyce with a 6-5 win, and Clayton coming away with a 6-2 victory over Max Hopp.

The afternoon concluded with Daryl Gurney completing a 6-5 win over Chris Dobey, Martin Schindler defeating Martin Lukeman 6-4, Danny Noppert beating Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-4, and Ryan Searle finishing the session with a 6-4 win over Ryan Meikle.

Saturday's results

Afternoon Session

Damon Heta 6-3 Jeffrey Sparidaans

Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Dave Chisnall

Michael Smith 6-5 Ryan Joyce

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Max Hopp

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Chris Dobey

Martin Schindler 6-4 Martin Lukeman

Danny Noppert 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Ryan Searle 6-4 Ryan Meikle

Evening Session

James Wade 3-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode

William O'Connor 6-3 Boris Krcmar

Ross Smith 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright 1-6 Wessel Nijman

Luke Humphries 6-5 Cameron Menzies

Stephen Bunting 5-6 Niko Springer

Josh Rock 4-6 Ricardo Pietreczko

Mickey Mansell Bye (Michael van Gerwen withdrew from the tournament)

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Premier League Darts: Play-Offs

The Premier League concludes at the O2 Arena, London on Thursday May 29 as table-topping Luke Littler takes on Nathan Aspinall and then Luke Humphries takes on Gerwyn Price in the other semi-final. Watch Finals Night of Premier League Darts, in London, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW