European Darts Open schedule and results with Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting in action in Leverkusen
Full schedule and results from the European Darts Open in Leverkusen; Stephen Bunting, Nathan Aspinall, Chris Dobey and James Wade are among the players in action; tournament runs from Friday May 30 to Sunday June 1, when quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are held at Ostermann-Arena
Friday 30 May 2025 22:03, UK
Full schedule and results from the European Darts Open, the eighth European Tour event of the PDC season, with Nathan Aspinall, Stephen Bunting and James Wade among those in action.
The tournament in Leverkusen, Germany runs until Sunday June 1, when the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are held.
Jonny Clayton won the previous European Tour event, beating Niko Springer in the final of the Dutch Darts Championship on May 25.
- Darts in 2025 - tournament schedule and winners🎯
- Latest darts videos with Luke Littler and more ▶️
- Choose the Sky Sports notifications you want 🔔
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW 📺
European Darts Open - remaining schedule
Saturday May 31 (round two)
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
Ross Smith vs Matt Campbell
Ryan Searle vs Andrew Gilding
Damon Heta vs Mickey Mansell
Danny Noppert vs Ritchie Edhouse
Dave Chisnall vs Cameron Menzies
Gary Anderson vs Wessel Nijman
Mike De Decker vs Ryan Joyce
Gian van Veen vs Daryl Gurney
Evening session (1800 BST)
Chris Dobey vs Niko Springer
James Wade vs Lukas Wenig
Peter Wright vs Darryl Pilgrim
Jonny Clayton vs Jermaine Wattimena
Michael Smith vs Andreas Harrysson
Nathan Aspinall vs Bradley Brooks
Martin Schindler vs Ricardo Pietreczko
Stephen Bunting vs Luke Woodhouse
Sunday June 1
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
Round three
Evening session (1800 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
European Darts Open results
Friday May 30 (round one)
Afternoon session
Darryl Pilgrim 6-3 Madars Razma
Ritchie Edhouse 6-2 Petr Krivka
Mickey Mansell 6-5 William O'Connor
Lukas Wenig 6-5 Niels Zonneveld
Matt Campbell 6-4 Alan Soutar
Jermaine Wattimena 6-0 Joshua Hermann
Andrew Gilding 6-1 Kevin Knopf
Wessel Nijman 6-3 Brendan Dolan
Evening session
Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2 Moritz Bohrmann
Cameron Menzies 6-4 Kim Huybrechts
Ryan Joyce 6-3 Ricky Evans
Andreas Harrysson 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
Bradley Brooks 6-5 Joe Cullen
Niko Springer 6-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Dragutin Horvat
Daryl Gurney 6-2 Richard Veenstra
When is darts next on Sky Sports?
The World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt is live on Sky Sports from June 12-15 as Luke Humphries and Luke Littler look to win the title for reigning champions England.