European Darts Open schedule and results with Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting in action in Leverkusen

Full schedule and results from the European Darts Open, the eighth European Tour event of the PDC season, with Nathan Aspinall, Stephen Bunting and James Wade among those in action.

The tournament in Leverkusen, Germany runs until Sunday June 1, when the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final are held.

Jonny Clayton won the previous European Tour event, beating Niko Springer in the final of the Dutch Darts Championship on May 25.

Image: Stephen Bunting is the top seed in Leverkusen

European Darts Open - remaining schedule

Saturday May 31 (round two)

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Ross Smith vs Matt Campbell

Ryan Searle vs Andrew Gilding

Damon Heta vs Mickey Mansell

Danny Noppert vs Ritchie Edhouse

Dave Chisnall vs Cameron Menzies

Gary Anderson vs Wessel Nijman

Mike De Decker vs Ryan Joyce

Gian van Veen vs Daryl Gurney

Evening session (1800 BST)

Chris Dobey vs Niko Springer

James Wade vs Lukas Wenig

Peter Wright vs Darryl Pilgrim

Jonny Clayton vs Jermaine Wattimena

Michael Smith vs Andreas Harrysson

Nathan Aspinall vs Bradley Brooks

Martin Schindler vs Ricardo Pietreczko

Stephen Bunting vs Luke Woodhouse

Sunday June 1

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Round three

Evening session (1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Final

Image: Jonny Clayton is targeting back-to-back European Tour titles after winning the Dutch Darts Championship last weekend

European Darts Open results

Friday May 30 (round one)

Afternoon session

Darryl Pilgrim 6-3 Madars Razma

Ritchie Edhouse 6-2 Petr Krivka

Mickey Mansell 6-5 William O'Connor

Lukas Wenig 6-5 Niels Zonneveld

Matt Campbell 6-4 Alan Soutar

Jermaine Wattimena 6-0 Joshua Hermann

Andrew Gilding 6-1 Kevin Knopf

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Brendan Dolan

Evening session

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2 Moritz Bohrmann

Cameron Menzies 6-4 Kim Huybrechts

Ryan Joyce 6-3 Ricky Evans

Andreas Harrysson 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Bradley Brooks 6-5 Joe Cullen

Niko Springer 6-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Dragutin Horvat

Daryl Gurney 6-2 Richard Veenstra

