World Matchplay 2025: Luke Littler produces stunning comeback to scrape into quarters via tie-break as Josh Rock beats Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler came from 7-2 down and won a staggering six legs in a row as he fought back to a dramatic 13-11 tie-break victory against Jermaine Wattimena to book his spot in the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay Darts in Blackpool.

It was the fifth meeting between the pair with the reigning world champion having won all four of their previous matches and, somehow, he got over the line on his favourite D10 to break Wattimena's throw and improve that statistic to 5-0 in his favour.

Wattimena ripped up the script in the opening session of the clash, racing into a sensational 4-0 lead before Littler could hit back with a tops, tops finish to take out 100 and get a leg on the board.

The Dutchman was not done there and found another burst of three legs on the spin to move 7-2 ahead, getting seven legs into a nine-darter with Littler unable to answer.

"Calm down, I am still here!" were the words from Littler as he broke the throw to bring the score to 7-3 and that he certainly was as he picked up those monumental six legs in a row to go from five behind to 8-7 ahead.

However, Wattimena kept battling as he managed to bring the score to 10-10 and the tie-break ensued, the drama reaching fever pitch with one having to win by two clear legs.

Littler held his throw twice and with the nerves jangling, he was afforded the opportunity to scrape to the win, pinning his favourite double and letting out a pressure-relieving celebration and pointing at the star on his shirt to show he is world champion.

"I'm a world champion for a reason, I find these gears when I need it," Littler told Sky Sports.

"I've not felt pressure like that since the first round of the world championships.

"A bit nervous but the crowd was unbelievable and it's on to my third game here and I've won two of them.

"I want to get back on stage and right now I can't wait to be in the quarter-final."

He will now play Andrew Gilding, who came up with a comprehensive 11-5 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode in the second round to secure consecutive quarter-final appearances in Blackpool.

Gilding was in imperious form as he raced into a 5-0 lead, a 100 average and a 55 per cent success rate on the doubles helping him over the line.

World Matchplay Results: July 23 Andrew Gilding 11-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode Chris Dobey 3-11 Gerwyn Price Luke Littler 13-11 Jermaine Wattimena Michael van Gerwen 11-13 Josh Rock

Rock shows fighting spirit to beat MVG in tie-break | Sets up quarter-final clash with Price

Josh Rock pulled off a 13-11 tie-break victory over Michael van Gerwen to continue his run at the Matchplay.

Van Gerwen was playing some glorious darts early on as he took a strong 5-1 lead, a 150 checkout for a break of throw in the first leg setting him up for a session of dominance.

However, doubling started to elude Van Gerwen and so World Cup winner Rock took advantage and fought back to 9-9 then 10-9 to lead for the very first time, a top drawer 152 and break of throw putting the 'Green Machine' under pressure.

The world no 3 showed his mettle though as he sent a 138 finish thundering in to bring the contest to 10-10 and take the match to the second tie-break finish of the night, Rock eventually breaking the Dutchman's throw on D16 after a whole host of doubling drama to send the three-time Matchplay champion packing.

He will now play Gerwyn Price who registered a staggering 108.73 average, breaking his own Matchplay record showing, as he put in a darting demolition job for a breathtaking 11-3 victory over Chris Dobey.

Price got off to a ferocious start and a 146 checkout was the highlight as he took four legs in a row to get the contest going, two breaks of throw and some brilliant maximum hitting then increasing his advantage to 8-2 in what felt like the blink of an eye.

With his signature celebratory roar returning, Price nullified all Dobey's opportunities and dominated the outer ring with a 73 per cent success rate, cantering to a statement win on tops and into his third Matchplay last eight.

What's next at the World Matchplay?

Thursday July 24 at the World Matchplay sees the first two of our quarter-finals, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 8pm.

In that session, Stephen Bunting takes on Jonny Clayton and James Wade plays Gian van Veen as they vie for semi-final spots.

