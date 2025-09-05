Czech Darts Open: Luke Littler opponent decided while Nathan Aspinall routs opponent on opening night
Nathan Aspinall and Dirk van Duijvenbode were the most impressive winners on the opening night in Prague; Luke Humphries defends his title, with Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen also in action on Saturday
Saturday 6 September 2025 00:03, UK
Nathan Aspinall made a winning return to PDC action, whitewashing qualifier Jiri Brejcha 6-0 at the Gambrinus Czech Darts Open.
The comfortable victory, achieved with an average of 85.89, sets up a meeting with world No five James Wade on Saturday, after a 48-player field was whittled down to 32 on Friday night.
"It felt good to be back up here after not playing for a while," reflected Aspinall, who last featured in July's World Matchplay.
"The rhythm was awful, my throw was terrible. I could tell I hadn't played darts for seven weeks.
"I need to be better tomorrow, otherwise I'll get hammered by James."
World Champion Luke Littler is set to face Cameron Menzies after the Scot saw off Ian White 6-3 with a 100.91 average.
"I'm buzzing to play, in my opinion, the best darts player in the world," said Menzies. "I'm a massive fan of Luke Humphries but I feel Littler right now is the man.
"To play him up here on this stage tomorrow will be an experience and I'm looking forward to it."
Luke Humphries returns to European Tour action in the Czech capital looking to defend the title he won last year.
The world No 1 beat Kim Huybrechts in Prague last year and also lifted the trophy back in 2022 after an 8-5 win over Rob Cross.
The reigning champion will face Dirk van Duijvenbode in round two of the Gambrinus Czech Darts Open after the Dutchman batted past Norway's Cor Dekker at the PVA Expo.
World No 3 Michael van Gerwen will take on Mike De Decker, who averaged 100.9 in a 6-3 win over European Champion Ritchie Edhouse.
"This week I changed back to my old set up and everything feels more comfortable," said World Grand Prix champion De Decker.
"We all know what Michael's been through this year, I get along with him very well.
"We will see tomorrow, if the best version of Michael turns up I'm in for a tough task."
2023 Czech Darts Open winner Peter Wright will begin his campaign against Benjamin Pratnemer, after the Slovenian took the scalp of German number two Ricardo Pietreczko.
Krzysztof Ratajski thrashed Raymond van Barneveld 6-1 to cement his place among the provisional qualifiers for October's World Grand Prix, while William O'Connor boosted his qualification hopes with a 6-5 win over Luke Woodhouse.
Saturday's second round winners will return for the third round on Sunday afternoon, before the tournament concludes with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in a blockbuster evening session.
Gambrinus Czech Darts Open results and fixtures
First round scores:
Ricardo Pietreczko 4-6 Benjamin Pratnemer
Madars Razma 6-4 Lukas Unger
Andrew Gilding 6-5 Darius Labanauskas
Cameron Menzies 6-3 Ian White
Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Brendan Dolan
Ryan Joyce 6-3 Karel Sedlacek
Luke Woodhouse 5-6 William O'Connor
Wessel Nijman 6-5 Richard Veenstra
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Cor Dekker
Ryan Searle 6-2 Filip Manak
Daryl Gurney 4-6 Kevin Doets
Gian van Veen 6-3 Maik Kuivenhoven
Raymond van Barneveld 1-6 Krzysztof Ratajski
Nathan Aspinall 6-0 Jiri Brejcha
Mike De Decker 6-3 Ritchie Edhouse
Joe Cullen 5-6 Niko Springer
Second Round fixtures:
(1) Luke Humphries v Dirk van Duijvenbode
(16) Martin Schindler v Madars Razma
(8) Rob Cross v Krzysztof Ratajski
(9) Damon Heta v Wessel Nijman
(4) Stephen Bunting v Kevin Doets
(13) Peter Wright v Benjamin Pratnemer
(5) James Wade v Nathan Aspinall
(12) Ross Smith v Andrew Gilding
(2) Luke Littler v Cameron Menzies
(15) Danny Noppert v Gian van Veen
(7) Gerwyn Price v Niko Springer
(10) Jonny Clayton v Ryan Joyce
(3) Michael van Gerwen v Mike De Decker
(14) Josh Rock v William O'Connor
(6) Chris Dobey v Jermaine Wattimena
(11) Dave Chisnall v Ryan Searle
