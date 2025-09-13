World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results: Luke Littler to face Gerwyn Price in semi-finals

Luke Littler will continue his defence of the Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals title against Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals on Sunday evening.

The 32-player event in Amsterdam runs from Friday to Sunday with the winner scooping the £80,000 top prize and the total prize pot standing at £400,000.

Littler, the winner of back-to-back World Series events in Australia and New Zealand in August, beat Michael Smith 11-4 in the 2024 World Series finale.

PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025 Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting Dutch Masters: Rob Cross

Rob Cross Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting US Masters: Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price

Gerwyn Price Australian Masters: Luke Littler

Luke Littler New Zealand Masters: Luke Littler

Luke Littler World Series Finals ? (September 12-14)

The teenager is seeded second in the Netherlands after finishing behind Stephen Bunting in the World Series rankings.

The semi-finals and final on Sunday evening with Littler, Price, Michael van Gerwen, and Josh Rock battling for the title.

World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results

All times UK and Ireland

Friday's first round results

Kevin Doets 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Josh Rock

Damon Heta 6-1 Joe Cullen

Mike De Decker 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade

Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen

Stephen Bunting 4-6 Danny Noppert

Rob Cross 6-3 Haupai Puha

Saturday's first round results

Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Woodhouse

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright

Jonny Tata 4-6 Ross Smith

Cor Dekker 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price 6-1 Danny Lauby

Luke Littler 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Jonny Clayton 6-0 Jason Brandon

Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Dave Chisnal

Saturday's second round results

Mike De Decker 6-4 Damon Heta

Danny Noppert 0-6 Josh Rock

Luke Humphries 6-4 Kevin Doets

Rob Cross 5-6 Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Chris Dobey 6-1 Cameron Menzies

Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Dave Chisnall 4-6 Ross Smith

Quarter-finals

Mike De Decker 6-10 Josh Rock

Luke Humphires 5-10 Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler 10-8 Ross Smith

Gerwyn Price 10-8 Chris Dobey

Semi-finals and final

Sunday September 14 (from 6pm)

Josh Rock vs Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price

TBC vs TBC

