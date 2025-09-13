World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results: Luke Littler to face Gerwyn Price in semi-finals
Full schedule for the 2025 World Series of Darts Finals as Luke Littler attempts to defend the title; Littler will take on Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals; Luke Humphries is set to take on Michael van Gerwen beat Luke Humphries to book his semi-final spot
Sunday 14 September 2025 15:33, UK
Luke Littler will continue his defence of the Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals title against Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals on Sunday evening.
The 32-player event in Amsterdam runs from Friday to Sunday with the winner scooping the £80,000 top prize and the total prize pot standing at £400,000.
Littler, the winner of back-to-back World Series events in Australia and New Zealand in August, beat Michael Smith 11-4 in the 2024 World Series finale.
PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025
- Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting
- Dutch Masters: Rob Cross
- Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting
- US Masters: Luke Humphries
- Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price
- Australian Masters: Luke Littler
- New Zealand Masters: Luke Littler
- World Series Finals ? (September 12-14)
The teenager is seeded second in the Netherlands after finishing behind Stephen Bunting in the World Series rankings.
The semi-finals and final on Sunday evening with Littler, Price, Michael van Gerwen, and Josh Rock battling for the title.
World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results
All times UK and Ireland
Friday's first round results
- Kevin Doets 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Krzysztof Ratajski 3-6 Josh Rock
- Damon Heta 6-1 Joe Cullen
- Mike De Decker 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
- Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade
- Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen
- Stephen Bunting 4-6 Danny Noppert
- Rob Cross 6-3 Haupai Puha
Saturday's first round results
- Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright
- Jonny Tata 4-6 Ross Smith
- Cor Dekker 5-6 Raymond van Barneveld
- Gerwyn Price 6-1 Danny Lauby
- Luke Littler 6-4 Simon Whitlock
- Jonny Clayton 6-0 Jason Brandon
- Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Dave Chisnal
Saturday's second round results
- Mike De Decker 6-4 Damon Heta
- Danny Noppert 0-6 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphries 6-4 Kevin Doets
- Rob Cross 5-6 Michael van Gerwen
- Gerwyn Price 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
- Chris Dobey 6-1 Cameron Menzies
- Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton
- Dave Chisnall 4-6 Ross Smith
Quarter-finals
- Mike De Decker 6-10 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphires 5-10 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Littler 10-8 Ross Smith
- Gerwyn Price 10-8 Chris Dobey
Semi-finals and final
Sunday September 14 (from 6pm)
- Josh Rock vs Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price
- TBC vs TBC
Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.